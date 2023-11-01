Marcos, family spend Undas in Heroes’ Cemetery to remember patriarch

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ALL SAINTS' DAY. Wreaths are placed in the site where former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. is buried in the Heroes' Cemetery, on November 1, 2023.

Dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s burial in the Libingan ng mga Bayani in 2016 triggered large protests. Six years later, his son became president.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the extended Marcos family visited the resting place of their late patriarch in the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes’ Cemetery) on All Saints’ Day on Wednesday, November 1.

A mass to commemorate the Philippines’ tenth president, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., was held, attended by Marcos Sr.’s widow and former first lady Imelda Marcos, Marcos Jr.’s wife and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Senator Imee Marcos, and Irene Marcos.

President Marcos and his family arrive in the Libingan ng mga Bayani.



📸 MPC pool pic.twitter.com/Z4fJgHjd1f — Dwight De Leon (@newsdwight) November 1, 2023

Marcos Sr.’s burial in the Libingan ng mga Bayani in 2016 sparked outcry and triggered protests.

For the Marcos family, the transfer of his preserved body from his home in Ilocos Norte province to the national cemetery provided a sense of closure, but for thousands of victims of the dictator’s martial law regime, it reopened old wounds.

The burial became possible after the Supreme Court under the administration of Rodrigo Duterte – an ally of the Marcoses – cleared legal obstacles that once derailed the transfer. Duterte also supported the transfer to the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Six years after that event, the dictator’s son won the Philippine presidency, marking the return of another Marcos to Malacañang 36 years after the dictatorship was overthrown in the EDSA People Power uprising.

In his All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day (Undas) message, Marcos Jr. encouraged the public to “reflect on our purpose and our unceasing need for God’s guidance.”

“This time comes as a refreshing gift, for we can also enjoy reuniting with our loved ones while receiving much needed nourishment for our spiritual lives,” he said on Wednesday. – Rappler.com