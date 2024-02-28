Marcos says proposal to hold Cha-Cha plebiscite alongside 2025 polls for ‘practical’ reasons

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PROTEST. Groups opposed to charter change picket the gates of the House of Representatives to protest the alleged use of public funds in collecting signatures for the people’s initiative on charter change, on January 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed that his administration is considering holding a plebiscite to ratify proposed changes to the Constitution simultaneous with the 2025 midterm elections.

He said the proposed dual vote on May 12 next year would be cost-efficient.

“Oo, pinagaaralan talaga namin yun dahil kung paghihiwalayin natin ‘yang election at saka ‘yung plebiscite, parang dalawang eleksyon ‘yun e, napakamahal,” he told reporters before he left the Philippines for Australia on Wednesday, February 28.

(We are studying that possibility because if we will hold the election and the plebiscite separately, that would be like two polls, which would be expensive.)

“If we are able to incorporate the two exercises together, as a practical matter palagay ko makakatulong ‘yan (that will be a big help),” he added.

Zubiri first disclosed on Monday, February 26, that Marcos had told him he would prefer a plebiscite on economic charter change alongside the midterm polls.

There are resolutions in both House and the Senate seeking to amend or revise the economic provisions of the present charter through a constituent assembly. Both documents differ on how both chambers would vote on the proposed amendments – either jointly or separately.

That caveat has been a longtime major point of contention between both chambers. The 24-member Senate doesn’t want to vote jointly with the 300-plus-member House because senators will essentially be powerless.

Comelec OK with dual vote

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Tuesday, February 27, that it sees no problem with conducting two electoral exercises on the same day in May 2025.

“Okay na okay po ang Comelec kung sakaling pagsasabayin, lalo na kung ang purpose nito ay ang makatipid. Kapag po kasi hiniwalay natin ang isang plebisito, aabutin po ng P13 bilyon ang magagastos,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said. “Medyo hahaba lang po nang kaunti ang ating balota.”

(The Comelec is okay with a simultaneous conduct of the midterm polls and the plebiscite, especially if the purpose is to save money. If we hold a separate plebiscite, the expenses would reach P13 billion. Our ballots will just be a bit longer.)

In January, Garcia had expressed reservations about the idea of holding a plebiscite alongside the midterm polls, saying: “If the ballot is about changing the Constitution, that should be the only agenda so that the public can absorb better the implications of their vote.”

He also used a 1981 Supreme Court ruling to bolster his argument, but he has changed tune since, citing a study conducted by the poll body’s law department.

“‘Yung cina-cite na desisyon ng Occena vs Comelec ay hindi naman daw specific na nailagay na bawal talaga na pagsabayin, basta dapat magkaroon ng massive information dissemination para lang alam ng mga mamamayan kung ano ‘yung binoboto nila,” Garcia said on Tuesday.

(Our Law Department says Occena vs Comelec was not specific in saying that a nationwide election and a plebiscite can’t be done simultaneously. It’s okay as long as there is massive information dissemination so that the public knows what their vote will be about.) – Rappler.com