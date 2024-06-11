La Castellana evacuees find some joy in magic, food, festivities amid Kanlaon crisis

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FREE POPCORN. Young evacuees line up to get some free popcorn at La Castellana Elementary School in Negros Occidental.

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Despite the trauma and ongoing threats from the June 3 Kanlaon Volcano eruption, evacuees in La Castellana town are finding temporary joy through festive activities organized for them at the evacuation centers.

Every day, from one evacuation center to another, children and adults alike gather for a lively kids’ party featuring a magician, a generous supply of popcorn, hot cakes, and refreshing cold drinks. These events have brought smiles and laughter, helping everyone temporarily forget about the Kanlaon Volcano eruption.

“Sadya! Nami-an kami! (Happy! We like it!),” exclaimed Bryan, a six-year-old boy from Barangay Cabanag-an, his eyes lighting up because of the magician and an unseemingly endless supply of popcorn.

ENTERTAIN. A magician, Jim de Dios, performs entertain children with his tricks at an evacuation center in La Castellana town in Negros Occidental. Office of Representative Dino Yulo

Liza, a 10-year-old evacuee from the same barangay, also showed her excitement: “Tani, indi na lang kami magpuli (I hope we don’t have to go back home).”

Jocelyn Estremedura, a 64-year-old evacuee, expressed her gratitude, saying the food, drinks, and entertainment helped them momentarily forget their problems while staying at the La Castellana Elementary School, now an evacuation center.

Negros Occidental 5th District Representative Dino Yulo, who spearheaded the initiative, said on Saturday, June 8, that the ongoing activities are part of a psycho-social intervention aimed particularly at the young evacuees.

A psychologist, he said, had recommended such activities to help the affected evacuees, especially children, deal with the trauma caused by the June 3 eruption.

To create a festive atmosphere, Yulo and a group of volunteers arranged for a magician, popcorn and hot cake carts, and a roving jeep providing unlimited palamig (cold drinks) to do the rounds in La Castellana town’s evacuation centers.

He said similar activities were staged in evacuation centers in the past when families from rural villages fled to evacuation centers following fierce fighting between the military and rebels in Carabalan, Himamaylan City in 2022, and Quintin Remo in Moises Padilla on May 20, 2023.

“It’s been effective,” Yulo said.

Day care center teachers, a group of scholars, and a group of professionals have volunteered to help out.

“They’re more than a hundred volunteers, and I saw how they create happy moments every day for the evacuees,” Yulo said.

Dr. Donalyn Guerrero-Lastima, a psychologist at the Hearticulate Psychological Center (HPC) in Bacolod, said on Monday, June 10, that the activities are merely a temporary diversion from the sad reality experienced by many families as a result of the Kanlaon Volcano eruption.

However, to truly help the evacuees, especially the children, avoid post-traumatic stress disorder, she recommended psychological first aid, which would help them process their emotions after the crisis.

Lastima said that through psychological first aid, the evacuees’ unspoken questions need to be addressed, like:

Can we go back home?

Can we go back to school?

She pointed out that some deep emotions cannot be expressed in words or actions and can be addressed through proper psycho-social intervention.

Meanwhile, Yulo said that after the evacuation, the next priority is restoring the livelihoods of the affected residents.

“Their farms are covered in ash, which is a tremendous problem. Next is the food for their animals. Where will they find grass due to ash and sulfur contamination?” he said.

The Philippine Veterinary Association (PVA) in Western Visayas and Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) have called for concerted efforts to help rescue and protect animals, especially those injured by the Kanlaon eruption.

The PVA said the most needed items for La Castellana animals are feed, concentrates, veterinary medicines, supplements, and water. – Rappler.com