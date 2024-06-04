2 areas under state of calamity due to Kanlaon Volcano eruption

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THE MORNING AFTER. The Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island from a distance on June 4, 2024.

Canlaon City in Negros Oriental and La Castellana in Negros Occidental have been placed under a state of calamity a day after the eruption

BACOLOD, Philippines – Canlaon City in Negros Oriental and La Castellana in Negros Occidental have been placed under a state of calamity on Tuesday, June 4, due to the Kanlaon Volcano’s “explosive eruption” the day before.

State volcanologists placed the volcano under Alert Level 2 after it erupted on Monday, June 3, producing “a voluminous and incandescent plume that rapidly rose to 5,000 meters” or 5 kilometers.

In an interview with Rappler, La Castellana Mayor Alme Rhumyla Nicor-Mangilimutan said their Sangguniang Bayan had placed their town under a state of calamity on Tuesday.

“We have more or less 12,000 individuals affected by eruption, not to include yet damage on crops and animals, due to ash fall,” said the mayor of La Castellana, which was the severely affected locality in Negros Occidental.

In Canlaon City, Councilor Angel Amador Soliva told media on Tuesday that they unanimously approved the declaration of a state of calamity during their seventh Special Session, upon the recommendation of their local disaster risk reduction and management council.

Soliva said 23,622 individuals from Barangays Masulog, Pula, Malaiba, Lumapao, and Linuthangan were affected by the eruption. The city had previously ordered evacuation for residents of the first four barangays.

Mandatory evacuations started the morning after the eruption, with the city government closing business establishments and tourism destinations near Kanlaon Volcano.

But Canlaon Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas said he had received reports that most farmers in Barangays Masulog, Malaiba, Linothangan, Lumapao, and Pula were hesitant to evacuate for fear that their domesticated animals, such as cattle, would either be misplaced or stolen.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, who visited Canlaon on Tuesday, brought a total of 50,000 family packs containing necessities badly needed by the evacuees. He said financial assistance for the eruption victims would be coming soon.

Gatchalian said family packs would also be given to evacuees in Negros Occidental, including those in the towns of Moises Padilla, Pontevedra, and La Castellana, and the cities of Bago and La Carlota.

Meanwhile, the Diocese of San Carlos, led by Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, also launched a donation drive for victims in both Negros Oriental and Occidental provinces.

“I appeal for your generous support to provide for the immediate needs of our affected brothers and sisters. Your contributions, reflecting the spirit of Christian charity, will bring comfort and relief to many,” Alminaza said in a statement. – Rappler.com