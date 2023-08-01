Rappler Recap: Why the government designated Arnie Teves a terrorist

Rappler reporter Ryan Macasero discusses the Anti-Terrorism Council’s designation of Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnie Teves Jr. as a terrorist.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government designated congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. a terrorist, in a resolution by the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) approved on July 26, 2023 and disclosed on Tuesday, August 1.

The suspected mastermind in the slaying of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, it is the first time a sitting congressman has been designated a terrorist by the ATC.

Why was he designated a terrorist and what does it mean for the rest of us?

Rappler reporter Ryan Macasero discusses the anti-terrorism council’s designation of Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnie Teves Jr. as a terrorist. – Rappler.com