Rappler Recap: Hontiveros says there’s ‘strong evidence’ linking Alice Guo to POGOs

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday, June 5, said that there was “strong evidence” that links controversial Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac, to the biggest Philippine offshore gaming operation compound in her province.

“Walang nakabawas o nakabura doon sa namumuo talagang opinion ng komite na siguradong may kinalaman siya sa POGO hub diyan sa Bamban. Doon pa lang sa documentary evidence, tapos siyempre, ‘yung ilang mga inputs mula sa mga resource persons,” said Hontiveros, when asked what transpired during the executive session on Guo’s case.

(There was nothing that diminished or obliterated the opinion of the committee that she is connected with the POGO hub in Bamban. It was shown in the documentary evidence alone, and of course, the inputs of our resource persons.)

Rappler Senate reporter Bonz Magsambol gives a recap the of highlights of the Wednesday press briefing with Hontiveros. – Rappler.com