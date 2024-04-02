Raffy Tulfo, Sara Duterte top Pulse Asia’s 2028 presidential survey

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Raffy Tulfo and Vice President Sara Duterte are the top contenders for the 2028 presidential race, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey.

The poll conducted from March 6 to 10 showed that the two are statistically tied among potential candidates for the presidency, with the neophyte senator obtaining 35% voter preference and the Vice President receiving 34% support.

Former vice president Leni Robredo is trailing with 11% voter preference, followed by Senator Imee Marcos (5%), former senator Manny Pacquiao (3%), Senator Robin Padilla (2%), Senator Risa Hontiveros (1%), and House Speaker Martin Romualdez (0.5%).

Former president Rodrigo Duterte (0.2%) and former Manila mayor Isko Moreno were also mentioned by the respondents (0.1%).

The survey results first circulated online over the weekend. Pulse Asia on Tuesday, April 2, confirmed that this was part of its quarterly Ulat ng Bayan survey.

The rider question was: Some say that those who can run for the presidency in the 2028 elections are the following. Who would you vote for if the 2028 elections were held today? You may mention others not included in the list.

Table from Pulse Asia

Pulse Asia said that its first quarter Ulat ng Bayan survey had 1,200 respondents and a margin of error of plus/minus 2.8%.

Tulfo was able to catch up with the numbers of Duterte, who was seen as the frontrunner in the WR Numero’s survey conducted in December 2023. Duterte scored 36% voter preference while Tulfo had 23% voter support in the said poll.

The Vice President has been the subject of attacks in the past months. Political developments in the last year – from the removal of the confidential funds from her office, to the charter change push under the administration – have been interpreted by analysts as disadvantageous to her.

Despite her family’s attacks against the President and her own sentiments of being ganged up on by allies of the administration, Sara said she has no plans of leaving the Cabinet as education secretary.

Vice presidential race

Meanwhile, Senator Grace Poe topped a list of possible contenders for the vice presidential race in 2028 with 35% voter preference.

Trailing her are Senator Imee (16%), Pacquiao (14%), and Padilla (14%), Zubiri (7%), Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro (4%), and Romualdez (1%).

Table from Pulse Asia

– Rappler.com