Senate orders arrest of Apollo Quiboloy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Senate Sergeant-At-Arms is directed to carry out and implement the arrest order within 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate on Tuesday, March 19, ordered the arrest of doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy for “unduly refusing to appear” at the upper chamber’s inquiry into his alleged human rights abuses.

“The Chairperson, Senator Risa Hontiveros, found no merit in the explanation of Quiboloy and has ruled to deny the reliefs prayed for and issue the order of arrest,” Senate President Migz Zubiri said in a statement.

The Senate Sergeant-At-Arms was directed to carry out and implement the arrest order against the Kingdom of Jesus of Christ led by Quiboloy (KOJC) leader within 24 hours.

The Senate committee on women children, family relations, and gender equality led by Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros held hearings into allegations of “large-scale human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and violence, and child abuse” in the KOJC.

“Pursuant to our duly published Rules Governing Inquiries in Aid of Legislation and the Rules of the Senate, it is ministerial for me to sign the order of arrest. We are signing the order to protect our Committee system, to preserve the Senate’s power of inquiry with process to enforce it,” Zubiri said.

BREAKING. Senate President Migz Zubiri signs arrest warrant for doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.



The Senate Sgt At Arms is directed to implement the order. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/HaZKWW5uVk — Bonz Magsambol (@bnzmagsambol) March 19, 2024

Quiboloy had skipped the hearings and repeatedly cited security reasons as one of his concerns. On March 13, the Senate panel issued a show cause order to the controversial preacher, part of the due process followed by the Senate after it issued a contempt order against Quiboloy. This came after Senator Robin Padilla’s failed attempt to block the contempt order issued by the Senate panel. – Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER