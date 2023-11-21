Philippines, US hold joint air, sea patrols in West PH Sea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I am confident that this collaboration will contribute to a more secure and stable environment for our people,' says President Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – A day after visiting the United States Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the “beginning of joint maritime and air patrols” of the Philippines and the United States in the West Philippine Sea

“This significant initiative is a testament to our commitment to bolster the interoperability of our military forces in conducting maritime and air patrols. Through collaborative efforts, we aim to enhance regional security and foster a seamless partnership with the United States in safeguarding our shared interests,” said Marcos on X on in a Tuesday, November 21.

Marcos said the joint patrols were a result of agreements made by the Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board.

“I am confident that this collaboration will contribute to a more secure and stable environment for our people,” said Marcos.

Today marks the beginning of joint maritime and air patrols— a collaborative effort between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Indo-Pacific Command in the West Philippine Sea.



This significant initiative is a testament to our commitment to bolster the… — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) November 21, 2023

In a press statement, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said the maritime cooperation activity would start in the vicinity of Batanes and end in the West Philippine Sea.

The AFP said the Philippines will be sending three navy ships, two FA-50PH, and one A-29B Super Tucano. The US, meanwhile, is sending one Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and one P8-A.

The announcement and the joint drills come amid rising tensions between China and the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea. – Rappler.com