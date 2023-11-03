LIVESTREAM: Marcos meets Japan’s Kishida in Malacañang

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plays host to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, November 3, during the latter’s official visit to Manila.
Kishida is on a three-day, two-city trip around Southeast Asia. After Manila, he will be flying to Malaysia.
In Malacañang, Kishida will be accorded arrival honors. He will then have a one-on-one meeting with Marcos before heading into a bilateral meeting with top officials from both countries.
After their meetings, Marcos and Kishida will face the media for a joint press conference. Kishida caps his first day in Manila with a banquet in Malacañang.
Catch livestreams of his engagements in Malacañang, including the joint press conference, here. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.