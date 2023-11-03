LIVESTREAM: Marcos meets Japan’s Kishida in Malacañang

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SUMMIT. In this file photo, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. walks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister's official residence during his arrival in Tokyo, Japan on February 9, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plays host to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, November 3, during the latter’s official visit to Manila.

Kishida is on a three-day, two-city trip around Southeast Asia. After Manila, he will be flying to Malaysia.

In Malacañang, Kishida will be accorded arrival honors. He will then have a one-on-one meeting with Marcos before heading into a bilateral meeting with top officials from both countries.

After their meetings, Marcos and Kishida will face the media for a joint press conference. Kishida caps his first day in Manila with a banquet in Malacañang.

– Rappler.com