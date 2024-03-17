WATCH: Why do Muslims eat dates to break the fast during Ramadan?

Salahuddin Panganting, administrator of the Blue Mosque in Taguig City, explains why in this interview with Rappler's Paterno Esmaquel II.

MANILA, Philippines – After fasting from sunrise to sunset, Muslims break the fast through a meal called iftar during the month of Ramadan.

Traditionally, fruits called dates are associated with breaking the fast.

Salahuddin Panganting, administrator of the Blue Mosque in Taguig City, explains why in this interview with Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II.

