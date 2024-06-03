Canlaon City orders evacuation for 4 barangays after Kanlaon Volcano eruption

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EVACUATION. Some residents of Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, are ordered to evacuate due to the Kanlaon Volcano eruption, June 3, 2024.

Residents of Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental are advised to stay calm and follow authorities' instructions

BACOLOD, Philippines – Local officials in the provinces of Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental went on alert on Monday evening, June 3, following Kanlaon Volcano’s “explosive eruption.”

Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas of Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, ordered evacuation for residents of four barangays: Masulog, Malaiba, Lumapao, and Pula.

“Be vigilant. Prepare important things such as water, food,” Cardenas said, as shown in a video posted by Aksyon Radyo Bacolod on Facebook.

Cardenas earlier told people to keep calm, stay indoors to avoid ashfall, use face masks in case of exposure to ashfall, and charge their mobile devices.

In Negros Occidental, Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II declared a blue alert for the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s Emergency Operations Center.

All disaster risk reduction and management offices across the province were instructed to be ready in case of evacuation.

Response units concerned with logistics, peace and order, search and rescue, health, and social welfare were also activated.

Meanwhile, Negros Occidental 5th District Representative Dino Yulo took to Facebook to advise his constituents, especially in the towns of Moises Padilla and La Castellana, to stay safe.

Moises Padilla Mayor Ella Garcia-Yulo told Rappler that she already instructed their Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) to monitor the progress of the eruption. If deemed necessary to implement evacuation, “we’re ready,” the mayor said.

John de Asis, MDRRM officer of La Castellana, said they are monitoring the situation on the ground, especially in barangays that may be affected in a worst-case scenario. These barangays include Cabacungan, Masulog, Biaknabato, Cabagnaan, Mansalanao, and Sag-ang.

On Facebook, Bishop Julito Cortes of the Diocese of Dumaguete shared a prayer for deliverance from calamities.

– Rappler.com