Maria Ressa talks to Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen in this exclusive interview

Rappler.com
Join the private Q&A with Frances Haugen and Maria Ressa, exclusive to Rappler+ members

In an interview with Time magazine, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said, “One of the most dangerous things about engagement-based ranking is that it is much easier to inspire someone to hate than it is to compassion or empathy.”

In the next episode of #HoldtheLine, Maria Ressa will talk to Frances Haugen and discuss what it was like to stand up against a multi-billion dollar company like Facebook. In her Nobel Peace Prize speech, Ressa herself brought to light the urgent need for big tech companies to act now and for them to be held accountable.

In the face of rabid online disinformation and propaganda that result to real world violence, what steps can be done in order to fix the broken information ecosystem that persists? Learn from this interview happening on Friday, February 25, 9 pm, Manila time.

The show #HoldtheLine, hosted by Ressa, was launched in 2021 to hear from different personalities and learn about their values, why they fight for it, and where they draw and hold the line when it comes to the challenges they are faced with.

