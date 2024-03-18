Andy Gemao brings Basketball Without Borders learnings to NBTC 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The lone Filipino player to see action in the last Basketball Without Borders camp, Andy Gemao delivers in his first game in the NBTC National Finals

MANIKA, Philippines – Prized high school prospect Andy Gemao quickly showcased his wares in his first game in the 2024 NBTC National Finals as his FilNation Select-USA trumped Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, 106-51, on Monday, March 18.

Gemao dropped 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists following his stint in the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders camp during the NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis last February.

“I learned a lot in the [Basketball Without Borders camp], especially in adjusting quickly with my teammates,” said the former Letran Squire, who flew to the US in 2023 to continue his basketball journey at Veritas Academy National Prep in California.

With little practice for the weeklong tournament, Gemao made use of this wisdom in a team consisting of top Filipino-American prospects headlined by former Gilas Youth players Caelum Harris and Jacob Bayla.

“[Adjusting to my teammates] is what I’m striving for the team for the next one or two games,” Gemao added.

FilNation Select saw a balanced production in the blowout, with Bayla leading the way with 19 points, Terrence Hill adding 15 points, and Harris contributing 13 points.

Gemao, who led the Squires to the NCAA Season 98 juniors championship, was the lone Filipino player to participate in the Basketball Without Borders camp.

In Basketball Without Borders, Gemao recorded a 40.5-inch vertical jump, the highest among the participants. However, the 6-foot-1 guard lost in the camp’s championship game as his Pistons bowed to the Pacers, 39-31.

Viewers got a glimpse of Gemao’s verticality in the first half of the game against PCU-D, when he botched a dunk attempt off a fastbreak.

Nonetheless, Gemao’s Fil-Am Select picked PCU-D apart from start to finish as it moved to the Super 32 against St. Robert’s International College-Iloilo.

With FilNation featuring a stacked roster on paper, the former NCAA Juniors MVP has set lofty goals for the team in the NBTC tilt.

“Nothing else but the championship for us,” Gemao said. – Rappler.com