AP Bren aims to scout, develop more Filipino esports players

Bren Esports will now compete as AP Bren after welcoming a new owner

MANILA, Philippines – Local esports powerhouse Bren Esports, which will now compete under the name AP Bren, aims to scout and develop more Filipino esports players after welcoming new owner Aces Pro Corporation.

“You’ve noticed that most countries are importing Filipino players to play in their country…because they see a lot of potential here in the Philippines,” said AP Bren chief executive officer AJ Ponce in a press conference on Monday, July 3.

Bren Esports’ chief operating officer Jab Escutin, who now serves as AP Bren’s new director, said that with their experience in eyeing talents and Ponce’s provincial coverage in the esports community, they will be able to find prospects.

“Usually, those who are diamonds in the rough live in secluded areas, maybe because they do not have proper internet connection or they do not have the proper support. But we want to hit as many as possible,” said Escutin.

To scout new players who have the potential of joining the professional ranks, Escutin said tournaments remain the most optimal avenue.

“Tournaments will always be the first step, and then from there, we move on to other things, maybe training, maybe putting them in an uncomfortable setting, like a new team, new members, so we at least get a feel how [they’ll] adjust,” Escutin said.

A bunch of the best Mobile Legends players in the country have seen action for Bren Esports, including two-time world champion Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno and his fellow Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines Hall of Legends inductees CJ “Ribo” Ribo, Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-Anon, and Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel.

In the previous Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, the core of Bren Esports helped the country win a third straight gold medal in Mobile Legends.

PARTNERSHIP. AP Bren chief executive officer AJ Ponce (left) with Bren Esports chief operating officer Jab Escutin. Photo by Juro Morilla/Rappler

Even though AP Bren is currently focused on Mobile Legends, Escutin said the organization is considering developing teams for other game titles in the future.

“With this new management and new resources that we’re actually getting, we have more leeway to study more games if it’s more feasible for us,” said Escutin.

He also hopes Bren Esports’ rebranding would have a “big impact” on the local esports community.

“I hope they get energized because there are a lot of opportunities that we may be developing for them, so hopefully they’re ready when it comes.” – Rappler.com