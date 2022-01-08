Fil-Am skier Asa Miller confident ahead of Winter Olympics stint

BACK-TO-BACK. Asa Miller will see action for the Philippines again in the Winter Olympics.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American skier Asa Miller has high hopes that he will have a better showing as he represents the Philippines in his second Winter Olympics in Beijing, China in February.

The 21-year-old is the country’s lone representative in the Winter Games, where he is slated to compete in the giant slalom and slalom events.

“I’m confident I’ll definitely place better,” Miller told the Power and Play with Noli Eala program of Radyo Singko.

“I do not have any particular result or goals at the moment. I’m not sure what my expectations are or how I will stack up against the rest of the competition but I’m really excited to see where I end up and just show what I have to offer.”

Miller said he has picked up valuable lessons from his Winter Olympics debut in Pyeongchang, Korea four years ago, which saw him finish at 70th place out of 110 participants in the giant slalom event.

Now older and with more experience under his belt, Miller believes he now has a better grasp of the sport, where mental toughness is crucial.

“I’ve learned how to kind of handle stress and use my technique to my advantage where I can know where I can trust myself and where I can take risks and where I need to be able to be safer with my decisions in my skiing,” Miller said.

Miller, whose mother Polly hails from Sta. Cruz, Manila, thanked his parents for helping sustain his skiing career since the previous Winter Olympics.

He said he is being backed by the International Olympic Committee, which will pay for his trip to Beijing and his coach.

“I’m very excited to be representing the Philippines and the fact that we will have representation at the Games. I’m excited to go hold the flag and have the whole world watch and I cannot wait to show Filipino pride because we are prideful people.” – Rappler.com