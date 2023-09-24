Taekwondo jin Patrick King Perez gives PH first medal in Asian Games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ROAR. Taekwondo jin Patrick King Perez in action for the Philippines in the Asian Games poomsae competitions.

Patrick King Perez captures bronze in the men's individual poomsae for the Philippines' first medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China

MANILA, Philippines – Taekwondo jin Patrick King Perez delivered the Philippines’ first medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China as he snagged bronze in the men’s individual poomsae on Sunday, September 24.

Perez guaranteed himself of a medal by reaching the semifinals, where he ultimately bowed to Chinese Taipei bet Ma Yun Zhong.

A gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in May, the La Salle standout posted a 6.91 average after recording 7.64 points in recognized and 6.18 points in freestyle.

Ma, however, proved to be the better performer as he normed 7.45 points built on 8 points in recognized and 6.9 in freestyle to advance to championship round.

Perez beat Souksavanh Chanthilath of Laos in the round of 16 and Prem Bahadur Limbu of Nepal in the quarterfinals to secure his place in the final four.

In women’s individual poomsae, three-time SEA Games gold medalist Jocel Lyn Ninobla bowed out early after falling prey to Cha Yea-eun of South Korea in the round of 16.

Ninobla averaged 7.56 points, while Cha normed 7.68 points. – Rappler.com