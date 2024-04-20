Zamboanga locals step up as Valientes stun China club in Asian tourney

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UPSET. The Zamboanga Valientes show their mettle against China’s Ningbo Bulls in The Asian Tournament.

Hometown bets Mike Tolomia, Rudy Lingganay, Peter Alfaro, and Das Esa deliver as the Zamboanga Valientes upset China’s Ningbo Bulls in The Asian Tournament opener

MANILA, Philippines – The Zamboangueños came through right in the opener.

Mike Tolomia, Rudy Lingganay, Peter Alfaro, and Das Esa stepped up as the Zamboanga Valientes stunned Ningbo Bulls, 82-75, in The Asian Tournament on Friday night, April 19, in Guandong, China.

The Filipino quartet teamed up with American import Nick Evans as the Valientes scored an upset over the Chinese in their first game in the regional club tournament.

Evans, who reinforced Rain or Shine in the Jones Cup last year, paced the Valientes with 17 points.

Lingganay and Alfaro, a former San Beda team captain, dropped 10 points each, while Tolomia chipped in 5 points.

Team owner Junie Navarro said it’s the first time the Valientes beat a Chinese club.

The Valientes hope to sustain their strong start against the Taiwan Mustangs, who tapped former PBA star Alex Cabagnot, on Saturday night. – Rappler.com