British middleweight Sherif Lawal dies after collapsing in pro debut

British boxer Sherif Lawal, 29, dies 'despite the best efforts of the paramedics' after he collapsed in the ring during his professional debut

British middleweight Sherif Lawal has died after collapsing in the ring during his professional debut on Sunday, May 12, fight organizers said.

The British Boxing Board of Control sent a note of condolences on Monday.

Media reports said Lawal, 29, was hit on the temple in the fourth of six scheduled rounds at London’s Harrow Leisure Centre against Portuguese opponent Malam Varela.

“Unfortunately during Sherif’s fight, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead,” promoters Warren Boxing Management said in a statement.

The fight was the first on the card, with the event then cancelled.