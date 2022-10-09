Marcial dominates Pichardo for 3rd straight pro victory

BLOODIED. Eumir Marcial celebrates another pro boxing win in the US.

Olympian Eumir Marcial shrugs off a deep cut above his right eye to stay unbeaten in the pros

MANILA, Philippines –Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial showed better all-around skills and punching power to shut out American Steven Pichardo, 60-54, in their middleweight encounter on Saturday, October 8 (Sunday, October 9, Philippine time) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Shrugging off a deep cut above his right eye, caused by an accidental headbutt in the second round, Marcial posted his third straight victory with one knockout in the pro ranks.

Last April, Marcial bucked three trips to the canvas before stopping Isiah Hart in the fourth round. In his debut under MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions and Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach in 2020, Marcial won by unanimous decision over Andrew Whitfield.

Although Marcial failed to put down Pichardo (8-2-2, 2 knockouts), his head trainer, Jorge Capetillo, cited the pride of Zamboanga City’s improved performance.

Capetillo, who also trains Tyson Fury, told Cesi Marie in a YouTube interview that the 26-year-old Marcial was calmer and was comfortable using the distance against Pichardo, who is 2 inches taller at 6-foot-1.

Also at Marcial’s corner were his father-in-law, Reynardo Galarpe, and fellow Zamboangueno Jonas Sultan, a two-time world title contender.

MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons is expected to give Marcial, a four-time Southeast Asian Games titlist and former World Championship silver medalist, a bigger fight either before the year ends or early next year. – Rappler.com