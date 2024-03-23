Eumir Marcial knocks out Thai rival in 4th round

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Eumir Marcial sneaks in a left uppercut that took out Thai opponent Thoedsak Sinam even before hitting the canvas

MANILA, Philippines – It took some time, but when Eumir Marcial landed the killer blow, there was no way for Thai Thoedsak Sinam to go but down.

The end came at the 1-minute and 33-second mark of the fourth round, when Marcial sneaked in a left uppercut that took out the Thai even before hitting the canvas Saturday night, March 23, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Malate, Manila.

Marcial, pride of Zamboanga City, thus posted his fifth straight win as a pro, including three knockouts, that provided a glimpse of his preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 28-year-old Marcial spent the first round finding the distance and feeling out the power of Sinam, who fell to 23-14 with 19 knockouts.

Marcial started unleashing lead rights and left straights and hooks that rocked the Thai in the second and third rounds.

Sinam was ripe for the picking in the fourth as Marcial stepped up his assault.

It took a few minutes before the Thai, who was attended to by medical personnel, got back to his senses and was able to sit on a stool.

The aborted eight-rounder will be Marcial’s last pro fight before pursing his quest for an Olympic gold. He bagged the bronze in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as a middleweight, but will be climbing to light heavyweight in Paris.

According to local boxing officials, Marcial will join the Philippine team that will hold training camp in Colorado Springs, USA.

Earlier, Arnold Cordoba and Mikko Camingawan fought to an action-packed four-round draw and were given $500 each by MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons as bonus.

World Boxing Council (WBC) president Mauricio Sulaiman was likewise impressed and congratulated the two fighters.

Also present were POC president and Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann, Senator Francis Tolentino, and GAB chairman Atty. Richard Clarin.

The open to the public 10-fight card was presented by MP Promotions and Viva Promotions headed by Brendan Gibbons in cooperation with Sanman Boxing led by JC Manangquil and Elorde Promotions. It was supported by the PSC, the POC, Chooks-to-Go, and Arena Plus. Junnie Navarro, a fellow Zamboangueno and ardent supporter of Marcial was also around. – Rappler.com