Eumir Marcial tests Olympic readiness against Thai rival

Eumir Marcial aims to win his last pro fight versus Thai Thoedsak Sinam before focusing on his golden bid in the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Eumir Marcial tests his readiness for the 2024 Paris Olympics when he battles Thai Thoedsak Sinam in a super middleweight bout on Saturday night, March 23, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Malate, Manila.

Although Marcial is only punching for his fifth straight win as a pro, the 28-year-old Zamboangueno southpaw is picked over the Thai, who is of the same age but has compiled a 23-13 record laced with 19 knockouts.

At 5-foot-11, Marcial enjoys a 3-inch height and reach advantage over Sinam, who flew in from Bangkok on Monday, March 18.

Marcial, on the other hand, arrived in the country from Las Vegas on March 13 and spent the last week completing his preparations in Tagaytay City.

Trim and fit, Marcial checked in at 165 pounds during the official weigh-in on Friday, March 22, three pounds lighter than Sinam.

According to Marcial, he isn’t taking Sinam lightly owing to the Thai’s vast pro experience and punching power but is confident of emerging the victor in what would be his last pro fight before concentrating on his pursuit of the light heavyweight boxing gold in the Paris Olympics set July 26 to August 11 – three years after winning a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.

Sean Gibbons, president of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions, is charting Marcial’s career in both the Olympics and the pro ranks.

Marcial will be accompanied at ringside by assistant trainer DJ Zamora as his regular trainer in the United States, Kay Korona, couldn’t make it due to a schedule mix-up. – Rappler.com