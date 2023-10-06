Eumir Marcial laments missed chance at Asian Games gold, but respects judges’ decision

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HEAD SHOT. Eumir Marcial in action for the Philippines in the 19th Asian Games.

Power-punching Eumir Marcial falls short of an Asian Games boxing gold medal after a contentious unanimous decision loss to a Chinese home bet

MANILA, Philippines – Eumir Marcial knows there is nothing he can do but accept the loss that deprived him of an Asian Games gold medal.

The power-punching Filipino fell short of the crown after a contentious unanimous decision defeat to home bet Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan of China in the final of the men’s 80kg division on Thursday, October 5.

All five judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of the Chinese, but fans and pundits believed Marcial won the third and final round.

Even Marcial felt he did enough in the deciding round to earn the judges’ nod.

“It was a missed opportunity because I got the first round,” said Marcial in Filipino after earning identical 10-9 scores in the opening round before Tuohetaerbieke fought back. “I thought the last round was mine.”

The loss prevented Marcial from bringing home the Philippines’ first gold in Asian Games boxing since Rey Saludar reigned in the men’s 52kg in 2010.

“We do not stand a chance against the host. It was clear, the first and third rounds were ours,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Still, Marcial took the result in stride.

After all, it was mission accomplished for the pride of Zamboanga as he qualified for the Paris Olympics next year – a feat he doubted he would achieve as he needed to move up in weight.

“Of course, we need to respect the decision of the judges. Congratulations to China,” said Marcial.

In Paris, Marcial seeks to go all the way after settling for bronze in the men’s 75kg division in the Tokyo Olympics. – Rappler.com