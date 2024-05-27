Hergie Bacyadan boosts Paris bid with rousing opener in Olympic boxing qualifiers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HIT. Hergie Bacyadan in action for the the Philippines in the 2024 Boxam Elite Tournament in Spain.

Hergie Bacyadan moves within two wins from qualifying for the Paris Olympics as she advances to the last 16 of the women's 75kg class in the second World Qualification Tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Two more wins separate boxer Hergie Bacyadan from a coveted Olympic spot.

Bacyadan won her first bout in the second World Qualification Tournament for the Paris Games in Bangkok, Thailand, as she beat Spain’s Dunia Martinez via unanimous decision in the women’s 75kg on Monday, May 27.

The five judges scored the fight 30-25, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 in favor of Bacyadan, who advanced to the last 16.

With four Olympic berths up for grabs in her weight class, Bacyadan needs to reach the semifinals to secure her seat in Paris.

Up next on Saturday for Bacyadan is Hungary’s Veronika Nakota, a former world youth champion who defeated Sweden’s Love Holgersson via a unanimous decision in the round of 32.

Only Bacyadan and Tokyo Games silver medalist Carlo Paalam (men’s 57kg) are in the running in Bangkok after Rogen Ladon (men’s 51kg) and Criztian Pitt Laurente (men’s 63.5kg) both dropped their opening bouts.

Coming off a unanimous decision win in his first fight of the tournament, Paalam resumes his campaign against Turkmenistan’s Shukur Ovezov in the round of 32 on Tuesday, May 28.

Paalam must advance to the finals for an outright Paris spot, with only three in his division qualifying for the Olympics. – Rappler.com