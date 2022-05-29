SERBIAN SUPREMACY. Ub beats Liman in an all-Serbia finals at the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters.

Filipinos falter early at the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters as Ub rules fellow Serbian squad Liman in the finals

MANILA, Philippines – Ub Huishan NE beat Liman Huishan NE, 20-17, to rule the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Manila Masters all-Serbia finals on Sunday, May 29, at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Marko Brankovic and Dejan Majstorovic formed a solid 1-2 punch as the tandem powered the world’s No. 1 team in owning another WT leg after conquering the Utsunomiya Opener in Japan.

Brankovic topscored with 9 points and 5 rebounds, while Majstorovic provided 8 markers as the two joined hands for the telling 8-1 run that led to a 15-8 lead with 2:52 to go, and eventually led to the crew bagging $40,000 (P2,093,000).

World No. 1 player Strahinja Stojacic made his presence felt as well with 3 points, including the booming two-pointer with 45.4 seconds left that doused cold water on a last-ditch catch-up attempt by their fellow Serbians. Majstorovic was later crowned as the Manila Masters MVP.

“It feels amazing,” said Majstorovic, a three-time 3×3 World Cup gold medalist. “We want to prove that we are the best team in the world, and we did it. We need to stay calm, work hard, and keep playing the same way.”

Ub finished the tournament unscathed. It went 2-0 in the pool stage before taking down Warsaw, Melbourne, and then Liman for the title.

Liman was led by the 8 points and 4 rebounds of Stefan Kojic. Mihailo Vasic had 5, as Aleksandar Ratkov added 4. The losing Serbian side also brought home $30,000 (P1,569,750).

Manila Chooks and Cebu Chooks, meanwhile, bowed out of the playoffs’ quarterfinals after suffering crushing losses to more experienced units.

Manila, led by Chico Lanete, Ken Holmqvist, Dennis Santos, and Henry Iloka, ran out of gas and yielded a 16-21 decision to Sansar MMC Energy of Mongolia.

The Cebu quartet of Zach Huang, Mac Tallo, Brandon Ramirez, and Mike Harry Nzeusseu got outclassed by Liman, 11-21. – Rappler.com