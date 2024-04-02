Another day, another antic: PBA summons Calvin Abueva over dirty finger gesture

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THE BEAST. Calvin Abueva in action for the Magnolia Hotshots in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's' Cup.

Once again, Calvin Abueva adds to a laundry list of offenses after flashing his middle finger to a fan in the middle of Magnolia's eventual Manila Clasico loss to Ginebra last Easter Sunday

MANILA, Philippines – It seems that Calvin Abueva just cannot help getting into trouble.

Already one of the most controversial stars in Philippine basketball history, the Magnolia veteran is once again in hot water after being caught on camera waving the middle finger to a fan during the Hotshots’ latest Manila Clasico encounter with rival Barangay Ginebra on Easter Sunday, March 31.

PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro confirmed that the league has issued fresh summons for Abueva on Wednesday, April 2, but declined to indicate what punishment lies ahead.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, who has previously warned the mercurial forward of stiffer penalties and a possible ban for further offenses, has not replied as of posting.

Abueva recently made national headlines after being a major figure in a postgame shouting match involving his wife and San Miguel center Mo Tautuaa and his spouse during the 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals.

Following a P100,000 fine due to a separate disability mocking incident with San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent, the 36-year-old Abueva has since shied away from any major issue, at least until now.

Apart from the middle finger incident late in the first quarter of Magnolia’s eventual 77-87 loss to Ginebra, Abueva played out the rest of his 20-minute appearance without incident and tallied 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists for the Hotshots. – Rappler.com