Anthony Edwards sparks Team USA comeback against Germany

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DUNK. Anthony Edwards in action for Team USA during a tune-up game against Germany.

Team USA goes perfect in its slate of exhibition games before the squad starts its FIBA World Cup campaign

Anthony Edwards scored 14 of his game-high 34 points in a decisive fourth quarter to complete a Team USA comeback for a 99-91 win against Germany in a World Cup exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Sunday, August 20 (Monday, August 21, Manila time).

Germany built a 16-point third-quarter lead and led by as many as 9 in the fourth quarter before the Americans went on an 18-0 run to take control.

Edwards, who went 11-of-21 from the field and 8-for-8 from the line, has emerged as Team USA’s top scoring option during the World Cup exhibition slate, averaging 18.8 points.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star’s heroics polished off a perfect 5-0 record for the United States in exhibition play before the squad starts its World Cup schedule against New Zealand on August 26. – Rappler.com