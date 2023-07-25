Serbia’s Nikola Jokic skipping World Cup in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STALWART. Nikola Jokic had represented Serbia in the Olympics and the World Cup.

Nikola Jokic, who bannered Serbia’s last World Cup campaign, won’t see action in Manila as the two-time MVP plans to rest up after the Nuggets’ NBA title run

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will not play for Serbia in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, ESPN reported Monday, July 24.

The two-time Most Valuable Player will instead rest up following Denver’s run to the 2022-2023 NBA championship. Jokic was NBA Finals MVP.

The World Cup opens on August 25 and takes place in Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Serbia is set to play in Manila, where it’s bunched in Group B with China, Puerto Rico, and South Sudan.

Jokic, 28, previously competed for the Serbian national team at the 2016 Summer Olympics, the 2019 World Cup, and EuroBasket 2022.

The 6-foot-11 center averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in 69 starts during the regular season. He averaged 30.0 points, 13.5 boards, and 9.5 assists in 20 starts in the postseason.

Earlier this month, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for the FIBA World Cup also remained uncertain following the Greek star’s knee surgery.

The two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo and Greece got grouped with the United States, Jordan, and New Zealand in Group C, which will also see action in Manila. – Rappler.com