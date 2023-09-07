LIVE UPDATES: FIBA World Cup 2023 classification – September 7 games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A mere 24 hours after their FIBA World Cup dreams crashed in the knockout quarterfinals, Cinderella team Latvia and Luka Doncic-led Slovenia return to play in the classification phase

MANILA, Philippines – Blink and you’ll miss it.

That is the fate that awaited four 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinal teams as they saw their once-promising run go up in smoke in a single game thanks to four other squads simply more prepared to compete.

Fans, however, will have a handful more chances to see these still-elite teams as the classification games continue at the Mall of Asia Arena before the knockout semifinals begin.

Italy vs Latvia

A mere 24 hours after its Cinderella run ended by a mere two-point margin against Germany, Latvia returns to play its consolation game at 4:45 pm against Italy, the latest victim of mighty USA.

NBA player Davis Bertans, after missing the potential game-winner against the Germans, will try to pick himself up with a bounce-back outing against the likes of fellow NBA role players Simone Fontecchio and Nicolo Melli.

Lithuania vs Slovenia

The Luka Doncic-led Slovenia will have no chance to heal to its wounds nor temper its emotions from its Canada encounter, as a quick turnaround awaits at 8:30 pm against fellow European powerhouse Lithuania, which recently got stunned out of the tournament by in-form Serbia.

Despite its World Cup dream ending in its first game in Manila, Slovenia showed that it is much more than just a Doncic show, as the likes of sixth man Klemen Prepelic and former NBA player Zoran Dragic showed they can hang with the best.

Lithuania, humbled after its high point of beating USA in the second round, will try to get its pride back with more strong performances from its NBA-caliber stars like Jonas Valanciunas and Mindaugas Kuzminskas.

Please refresh this page for live updates. – Rappler.com