Can’t-miss Grazulis torches Italy as Latvia advances to playoff for 5th in FIBA World Cup

Andrejs Grazulis puts on a shooting clinic as Latvia claims another top 10 victim in Italy to start the classification for fifth to eighth spots in the FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – A heartbreaking defeat hardly discouraged Latvia as it eked out an 87-82 win over Italy to start the classification for fifth to eighth spots in the FIBA World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, September 7.

Fresh from an 81-79 quarterfinal loss to Germany that ended their Cinderella run, the Latvians survived another nip-and-tuck game this time to advance to the playoff for fifth place.

Andrejs Grazulis turned in his best performance of the tournament, chalking up a game-high 28 points on a blistering 12-of-13 shooting as Latvia claimed another top 10 victim after beating Spain and France in the earlier rounds.

Grazulis also shot a perfect 3-of-3 clip from beyond the arc, his last three-pointer with 24 seconds remaining shutting the door on the Italians’ comeback.

The Azzurri got buried 62-74 midway through the fourth quarter before they rode on a 20-10 run highlighted by four triples – two coming from Marco Spissu – to narrow the gap to 82-84.

Grazulis, though, came to the rescue and sank the hot-shooting Latvians’ 15th and final triple to seal the win.

Aigars Skele chimed in 12 points, 9 assists, and 4 rebounds for Latvia, while Arturs Zagars added 10 points and 6 assists.

Latvia will face the winner between Lithuania and Canada in the battle for fifth on Saturday, September 9, at the same venue as it tries to end its maiden World Cup campaign on a high note.

Although relegated to the playoff for seventh place, Italy will finish with its highest World Cup ranking in 25 years, or since it landed at sixth in the 1998 edition.

Retiring captain Luigi Datome starred for the Azzurri with 20 points. – Rappler.com