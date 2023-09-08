Germany ends USA redemption bid, reaches first FIBA World Cup final

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STUNNER. Franz Wagner in action for Germany against the USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Germany beats the United States for the first time in FIBA World Cup history and books its maiden trip to the championship game, where it will face Serbia

MANILA, Philippines – Germany finally cracked the USA code.

The Germans beat the Americans for the first time in FIBA World Cup history and booked their maiden trip to the championship game after a rousing 113-111 victory at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, September 8.

Franz Wagner, Andreas Obst, and Daniel Theis submitted their finest performances of this World Cup as they all scored at least 20 points each to help Germany arrange a final duel with Serbia on Sunday at the same venue.

It will be an all-European finale as Serbia dispatched a similarly star-studded Canada crew, 95-86, in the other knockout semifinal match.

“It’s a special group,” said Germany coach Gordie Herbert. “The way we played – we played together, stuck together when things got tough, we had players who made huge plays.”

Prior to this edition, the only German player to score at least 20 points against the United States in a World Cup game was Dirk Nowitzki, when the Dallas Mavericks icon dropped 34 points on the Americans in 2002.

Obst netted 24 points and 6 assists, Wagner finished with 22 points and 5 rebounds, while Theis churned out 21 points and 7 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder also delivered for Germany with 17 points, 9 assists, and 2 steals as he rediscovered his shooting touch with three triples after going 0-of-8 from beyond the arc in their quarterfinal escape against Latvia.

“They were fantastic, they deserve the win,” USA coach Steve Kerr said of Germany. “Every time we made a run, they made a big shot, got on the offensive boards, mad a big play. They did what they have to do.”

The loss put an abrupt end to the United States’ redemption bid following its disappointing seventh-place finish four years ago in China.

Anthony Edwards paced the Americans with 23 points and 8 rebounds.

“It’s a great win but we’re not where we want to be yet,” said Herbert. “This group of players want to win gold, so one more to go.”

The Scores

Germany 113 – Obst 24, F. Wagner 22, Theis 21, Schroder 17, Thiemann 10, M. Wagner 10, Voigtmann 6, Bonga 3, Giffey 0, Lo 0.

USA 111 – Edwards 23, Reaves 21, Bridges 17, Brunson 15, Hart 9, Jackson 8, Haliburton 7, Banchero 6, Portis 5, Johnson 0.

Quarters: 33-31, 59-60, 94-84, 113-111.

– Rappler.com