LIVE UPDATES: FIBA World Cup 2023 – August 26 games

The Mall of Asia Arena takes center stage in Day 2 of the Philippines' FIBA World Cup group phase with a USA-New Zealand main event, while the Araneta Coliseum opens its doors after a booming Philippine Arena kickoff

MANILA, Philippines – The 2023 FIBA World Cup is off to a rocking start as the co-host nations Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia get their respective debut game slates underway on Friday, August 25.

Fans witnessed dominant blowouts, unexpected close shaves, and everything else in between right out of the gate, and they can expect more of the same as the second day rolls on this Saturday, August 26, notably with the debut of mighty Team USA at the Mall of Asia Arena.

MALL OF ASIA ARENA

Jordan vs Greece

World Cup action resumes at the Mall of Asia Arena at 4:45 pm with an intriguing matchup between Jordan and Greece.

Although no longer bannered by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greeks are still loaded with NBA-level talent like Giannis’ older brother Thanasis, 7-foot-3 Giorgos Papagiannis, and 6-foot-8 Kostas Papanikolaou.

Jordan, meanwhile, parades faces very much familiar with Filipino audiences: lead guard Freddy Ibrahim and former PBA import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

USA vs New Zealand

After a promising tune-up streak, Team USA is now finally in real World Cup action as it takes on New Zealand at 8:40 pm.

Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and many other NBA standouts are expected to flex their dominance from the get-go against the gritty Tall Blacks, bannered by Flynn Cameron and Isaac Fotu, among other usual core pieces.

SMART ARANETA COLISEUM

South Sudan vs Puerto Rico

The Big Dome opens its doors today to its first two-game slate after a booming opening night at the Philippine Arena, with underdogs South Sudan and Puerto Rico tussling at 4 pm.

Although this is South Sudan’s first-ever World Cup berth, the rising basketball nation already has no shortage of NBA pedigree, starting from its top stars Wenyen Gabriel and Marial Shayok, to its coaching staff of former players: Royal Ivey and ex-All Star Luol Deng.

Puerto Rico, meanwhile, is no slouch despite not having New Orleans Pelicans scrapper Jose Alvarado, as it still has NBA role players leading the way in Tremont Waters and John Holland.

Serbia vs China

Capping off the double-header is an interesting 8 pm slugfest between Serbia and China led by NBA starters Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kyle Anderson, respectively.

Apart from the aforementioned leaders, the Nikola Jokic-less Serbians will also lean on the likes of Miami Heat prospect Nikola Jovic, Marko Guduric, Filip Petrusev, and Nikola Milutinov, while China banks hope on towering Zhuo Qi and Wang Zhelin.

