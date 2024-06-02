‘Disciplined’ La Salle drubs Ateneo by 37 points in preseason rivalry game

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kevin Quiambao and the La Salle Green Archers show no let-up, saying the Ateneo Blue Eagles always have a fight in them even as their rivals remain as the only winless team in preseason action

MANILA, Philippines – Not even their rivals could get the best out of Ateneo.

UAAP champion La Salle Green Archers breezed past the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 98-61, turning a much-awaited preseason rivalry game to a lopsided beatdown in the FilOIl EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday, June 2.

Leading by as many as 48 points, La Salle kept its game in check throughout the matchup, even carrying out full-court pressures in the fourth quarter — reflective to what head coach Topex Robinson preaches in the Archers’ preseason campaign.

“We keep reminding these guys [to] not look at the score,” said Robinson, who is entering his second year as La Salle’s head coach.

“We know that if it’s against Ateneo, it’s going to be a battle. So, we tried to make sure that we are disciplined at what we do,” he added.

Reigning UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao put up 31 points on a 13-of-19 clip, along with 7 rebounds and 4 assists to lead the Archers to their fourth straight preseason win after dropping their first game versus UP.

“We’re taking everything one game at a time. Our only focus is whoever is in front of us,” said Quiambao in Filipino.

La Salle was on a roll right from the get-go, outscoring the Blue Eagles 35-15 and 30-15 in the first and second periods, respectively, to write their fate early and never look back.

Playing their third game in three days, the Blue Eagles were shooting blanks as they hit only 26% from the field (22-of-84), made worse by their 19% (7-of-36) shooting from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Green Archers shot 36-of-66 from the field for 54% and 14-of-23 or 60% from the three-point area in the dominant display.

“Never ever ever estimate the heart of a champion,” Robinson said of Ateneo, who holds a 0-6 record and is the only winless team in the tournament regardless of bracket.

“There is always going to be a fight in that team. Obviously, right now, coach Tab (Baldwin) is still finalizing the pieces that he has,” Robinson added.

“The standing is not a reflection of how good that program is. We have so much respect for them. We really have to honor them. They are our worthy rivals.”

Earlier, the NU Bulldogs also exacted mastery, routing the FEU Tamaraws, 81-59, before the UP Fighting Maroons finished the elimination round with an immaculate 7-0 record after taking down the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 68-46.

In the NCAA bracket, the San Sebastian Golden Stags warded off the EAC Generals, 94-86, before the Letran Knights survived the Mapua Cardinals, 96-92.

The Scores

First Game

San Sebastian 94 — Re. Gabat 27, Escobido 20, Ra. Gabat 14, Felebrico 11, Aguilar 10, Pascual 5, Maliwat 3, Ricio 2, Barroga 2, Chuidian 0, Lintol 0, Ronquillo 0, Reguera 0, Ramilo 0.

EAC 86 — Gurtiza 26, Pagsanjan 15, Quinal 12, Jacob 7, Doromal 5, Bagay 5, Oftana 4, Lucero 3, Umpad 3, Ochavo 2, Loristo 2, Luciano 1, Bacud 1, Postanes 0, Devara 0.

Quarters: 25-23, 51-40, 68-66, 94-86.

Second Game

Letran 96 — Dimaano 15, Montecillo 15, Go 14, Jumao-As 13, Manalili 13, Nunag 8, Galoy 8, Baliling 5, Tangkay 5, Alarcon 0, Cuajao 0.

Mapua 92 — Escamis 31, Jabonete 23, Cuenco 10, Mangubat 10, Recto 6, Bancale 5, Concepcion 3, Agemenyi 2, Igliane 2, Fermin 0, Abdulla 0, Pantaleon 0, Fornis 0.

Quarters: 23-22, 47-43, 71-64, 96-92.

Third Game

NU 91 — Figueroa 11, Garcia 10, Padrones 10, Manansala 9, Dela Cruz 9, Santiago 9, Yu 7, Perciano 6, Enriquez 5, Tulabut 4, Gulapa 4, Francisco 3, John 2, Lim 2.

FEU 59 — Konateh 16, Pre 15, Felipe 6, Bautista 5, Bagunu 3, Ona 3, Alforque 2, Daa 2, Pasaol 2, Godinez 2, Montemayor 2, Gordon 1, Buenaventura 0, Taboctaboc 0, Beato 0.

Quarters: 23-20, 45-31, 72-46, 91-59.

Fourth Game

UP 68 — Alter 12, Lopez 11, Belmonte 10, Ududo 8, Briones 6, Torculas 6, Alarcon 5, Bayla 3, Abadiano 3, Felicilda 2, Cagulangan 2, Rivero 0, Torres 0, Walker 0, Tan 0.

Adamson 46 — Ramos 7, Calisay 6, Mantua 6, Alexander 6, Yerro 6, Anabo 5, Ignacio 5, Fransman 3, Manzano 2, Mudianga 0, Dignadice 0.

Quarters: 17-7, 35-23, 56-33, 68-46.

Fifth Game

La Salle 98 — Quiambao 31, Abadam 12, Dungo 11, Cortez 9, Austria 9, Policarpio 7, Ramiro 6, Macalalag 5, Agunanne 4, Marasigan 3, Alian 1, Zamora 0, Gaspay 0, Romero 0, Rubico 0.

Ateneo 61 — Lazaro 15, Bahay 12, Gamber 7, Koon 6, Espinosa 6, Amos 5, Ong 4, Porter 2, Reyes 2, Tuano 2, Bongo 0, Quitevis 0, De Luna 0, Nieto 0, Espina 0.

Quarters: 35-15, 65-30, 85-43, 98-61.

– Rappler.com