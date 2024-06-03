‘Blessed to have Precious’: Momowei, UE hold Ateneo to winless FilOil preseason campaign

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG MAN. Precious Momowei in action for the UE Red Warriors in the 2024 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Precious Momowei posts a 24-18 line as the UE Red Warriors keep the Ateneo Blue Eagles winless to end the elimination round of the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles laid a fat egg in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Ending their elimination round campaign, the University of the East Red Warriors kept Ateneo winless in the tournament, dealing the Blue Eagles a 74-62 beating on Monday, June 3.

The loss dropped Ateneo to a dreaded 0-7 record, all against UAAP teams.

UAAP Season 86 Rookie of the Year Precious Momowei led the Red Warriors with 24 points on 11-of-17 shooting and 18 rebounds to lift the Red Warriors to a 4-3 record.

“We are so blessed to have Precious,” said UE head coach Jack Santiago. “For him, it’s just a matter of accepting his role that his team needs. I think he is responding well to the responsibility.”

John Abate also contributed 19 points built on four three-pointers, relieving some of the scoring pressure from Momowei, who had only a little over three minutes of rest in the game.

Abate, son of former PBA player John Arigo, has been taking on a bigger offensive role recently for UE as he also led the Red Warriors with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in their last game versus the UST Growling Tigers.

“It’s a given for Precious to get his double-double numbers, but I’m looking at the local players who can support Precious because I really don’t want to overextend his minutes on the court,” Santiago said in Filipino.

“On John, he really can score. He knows his role and he is more of our number two player right now,” Santigao said of Abate, as the team still endures the absence of guards Nico Mulingtapang and Gerard Wilson following the departure of star Rey Remogat.

“Honestly, we are far from what we aim to be. I’m still not satisfied, but this is a long way. We still have a lot of time to correct mistakes so that we’ll be okay come the next UAAP season,” Santiago added.

Rain Maga and Ethan Galang added 11 and 8 points, respectively, helping the Red Warriors pull away from Ateneo in the fourth quarter after a slow start.

Meanwhile, Kris Porter shone the brightest for Ateneo with 16 points and 9 rebounds, as no other Blue Eagles scored double-digits in their final preseason matchup.

Adjusting to collegiate play, former top high school prospect Jared Bahay has yet to put up significant numbers for Ateneo, notching 9 points and 2 assists with 5 turnovers.

In the other UAAP matchup, the La Salle Green Archers outlasted the FEU Tamaraws, 81-76.

In the NCAA bracket, the San Beda Red Lions jolted the JRU Heavy Bombers, 75-62, before the San Sebastian Golden Stags nipped the Perpetual Altas, 78-71, and the St. Benilde Blazers took down the Lyceum Pirates, 95-89.

The Scores

First game

San Beda 75 – Sajonia 17, Andrada 11, Puno 10, Payosing 8 Songcuya 8, Calimag 6, Tagle 5, Estacio 4, Tagala 2, Royo 2, Bonzalida 2, Celzo 0, Jalbuena 0, Torres 0, Hawkins 0.

JRU 62 – Sarmiento 15, Barrera 14, Raymundo 13, Guiab 7, Samontanes 7, De Jesus 2, Garcia 2, Bernardo 1, Ferrer 1, Ramos 0, De Leon 0, Benitez 0, Panapanaan 0, Pabico 0, Lozano 0.

Quarters: 21-14, 44-34, 57-45, 75-62.

Second game

San Sebastian 78 – Are 18, Escobido 18, Ricio 12, Aguilar 8, Barroga 7, Felebrico 6, Gabat, Ra. 4, Ramilo 3, Maliwat 2, Gabat, Re. 0, Lintol 0, Ronquillo 0, Chuidian 0, Pascual 0, Velasco 0.

Perpetual 71 — Pagaran 15, Movida 11, Boral 9, Pizarro 8, Valencia 6, Orgo 5, Nuñez 4, Sevilla 4, Thompson 4, Montemayor 3, Manuel 2, Ayon 0, Gelsano 0, Cauguiran 0.

Quarters: 16-11, 36-42, 49-57, 78-71.

Third game

UE 74 – Momowei 24, Abate 19, Maga 11, Galang 8, Lingolingo 6, Cruz-Dumont 4, Fong 2, Robles 0, Spandonis 0, Jardinico 0, Go 0, Niric 0, Malaga 0, Pacheco 0, Palaroan 0.

Ateno 62 – Porter 16, Bahay 9, Bongo 7, Espinosa 7, Gamber 5, Koon 4, Lazaro 4, Tuano 4, Amos 3, Espina 3, Quitevis 0, Ebdane 0, Ong 0, Nieto 0, Reyes 0.

Quarters: 14-16, 35-35, 56-48, 74-62.

Fourth game

St. Benilde 95 – Liwag 27, Ondoa 16, Cometa 12, Sangco 8, Ynot 7, Cajucom 6, Morales 5, Ancheta 5, Eusebio 3, Turco 2, Torres 2, Oli 2, Carillo 0, Galas 0, Serrano 0.

Lyceum 89 – Montaño 21, Guadaña 15, Barba 12, Peñafiel 10, Cunanan 9, Pallingayan 8, Versoza 6, Aviles 4, Garro 2, Villegas 2, Lope 0, Moralejo 0, Reyes 0, Fuentes 0.

Quarters: 17-19, 46-40, 71-61, 95-89.

Fifth game

La Salle 81 – Cortez 13, Quiambao 12, Policarpio 9, Agunanne 8, Rubico 8, Ramiro 8, Austria 6, Marasigan 5, Macalalag 5, Abadam 5, Gollena 2, Dungo 0.

FEU 76 – Pre 21, Felipe 15, Bautista 13, Pasaol 9, Konateh 6, Daa 5, Bagunu 4, Alforque 3, Godinez 0, Buenaventura 0, Ona 0.

Quarters: 17-13, 29-29, 60-49, 81-76.

– Rappler.com