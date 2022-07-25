Tamayo shines as UP earns share of FilOil Preseason Cup lead; Guadana erupts for Lyceum

EXPERIENCED. Carl Tamayo continues to impress in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after a Gilas Pilipinas stint in the FIBA Asia Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – Carl Tamayo put on another impressive performance and lifted UP to a 75-64 win over Perpetual in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Monday, July 25.

Tamayo churned out 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists as the Fighting Maroons earned their second straight victory and seized a share of the lead in Group A.

Fresh from a Gilas Pilipinas stint in the FIBA Asia Cup, the talented forward connived with Harold Alarcon and Gerry Abadiano in a 14-5 run that turned a slim 59-54 edge to a 73-59 lead with three minutes left.

Alarcon, JD Cagulangan, and Terrence Fortea backstopped Tamayo with 8 points each as UP cruised despite not having head coach Goldwin Monteverde on board.

Jielo Razon fired 16 points off 5 three-pointers for the Altas.

Like Tamayo, Mac Guadana owned the spotlight after erupting for 29 points to power Lyceum to a 71-62 victory over FEU.

Guadana unloaded 7 three-pointers out of 9 attempts as the Pirates – who built a 20-point lead in the 3rd quarter – fended off a late Tamaraws rally to clinch their first win.

L-Jay Gonzales tallied 11 points for FEU in its second straight defeat.

Adamson shares the Group A lead with UP after cruising to a 67-48 thrashing of Arellano behind a sizzling showing from Matt Erolon.

Erolon shot 5-of-6 from deep and finished with 15 points as the Falcons improved to 2-0, while Cedrick Manzano chimed in 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

Despite the romp, Adamson head coach Nash Racela does not want his wards to rest on their laurels, with the Falcons gearing up for the upcoming UAAP Season 85.

“I just want our team to learn to see the bigger picture. I do not want them to be shortsighted. I want to have that mentality that we want to prepare for the games in October,” Racela said.

UST and Emilio Aguinaldo College both kicked off their campaigns on the right foot with wins over Jose Rizal University and UE, respectively.

The Tigers banked on 20 points apiece from Sherwin Concepcion and Bryan Santos to pull off an 86-78 win over the Heavy Bombers.

Meanwhile, Adam Doria posted 21 points off 5 treys, and JP Maguliano chipped in 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Generals nipped the Red Warriors, 72-65.

The Scores

First game

EAC 72 – Ad. Doria 21, Maguliano 13, Cosejo 7, Umpad 7, Gurtiza 6, Robin 5, Balowa 4, Dominguez 4, An. Doria 3, Luciano 2, Cosa 0, Cabuhat 0, Vista 0.

UE 65 – Payawal 12, K. Paranada 10, N. Paranada 9, Sawat 7, Beltran 6, Antiporda 6, Pascual 6, Pagsanjan 5, Lorenzana 4, Remogat 0, Tulabut 0.

Quarters: 20-24, 30-41, 49-55, 72-65.

Second game

Lyceum 71 – Guadana 29, Barba 9, Bravo 8, Navarro 7, Umali 4, Aviles 4, Venoya 4, Penafiel 2, Cunanan 2, Caduyac 2, Larupay 0, Montano 0, Omandac 0, Garro 0.

FEU 62 – Gonzales 11, Tempra 9, Torres 8, Alforque 8, Sajonia 7, Songcuya 5, Montemayor 5, Sleat 3, Ona 3, Sandagon 2, Gravera 1, Bagunu 0.

Quarters: 19-17, 37-28, 56-38, 71-62.

Third game

UST 86 – Concepcion 20, Santos 20, Baclaan 12, Manalang 10, Cabanero 9, Manaytay 7, Mantua 3, Stevens 2, Wilson 2, M. Pangilinan 1, Lazarte 0.

JRU 78 – Dela Rosa 17, Celis 13, Amores 11, Miranda 10, Sy 7, De Leon 6, Guiab 6, Dionisio 4, Arenal 2, Bongay 2, Villarin 0, Tan 0, Medina 0.

Quarters: 10-12, 37-36, 59-59, 86-78.

Fourth game

Adamson 67 – Erolon 15, Barcelona 10, Manzano 10, Lastimosa 8, Flowers 7, Sabandal 7, V. Magbuhos 4, Yerro 4, Torres 2, W. Magbuhos 0, Maata 0.

Arellano 48 – Flores 13, Doromal 8, Menina 6, Tolentino 6, Oftana 6, Valencia 5, Mallari 2, Talampas 2, Sunga 0, Oliva 0, Ongotan 0, Balo 0, Domingo 0.

Quarters: 10-12, 30-24, 46-35, 67-48.

Fifth game

UP 75 – Tamayo 21, Cagulangan 8, Fortea 8, Alarcon 8, Lina 7, Gonzales 6, Abadiano 5, Catapusan 4, Torculas 4, Calimag 2, Ramos 2.

Perpetual 64 – Razon 16, Orgo 10, Abis 8, Flores 6, Omega 6, Egan 5, Aurin 5, Martel 4, Barcuma 2, Nunez 2, Cuevas 0, Nitura 0, Boral 0, Ferreras 0, Kawamura 0.

Quarters: 22-12, 38-34, 59-49, 75-64.

– Rappler.com