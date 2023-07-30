‘Thank you for making us dream’: Fans hopeful even after PH World Cup exit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For the fans and even casual supporters of the Philippine women's football team, there is hope despite the heartbreak

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team has exited this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup after a massive 6-0 defeat to Norway, ending its historic run on Sunday, July 30.

SALAMAT SA LABAN, FILIPINAS! 🇵🇭



The Philippine women’s football team bows out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after absorbing a massive 6-0 defeat to Norway. The Filipinas end their historic World Cup campaign with 1 win and 2 losses.#FIBAWWC https://t.co/gvija9ikfA pic.twitter.com/EIVNYkfucX — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 30, 2023

Earlier this week, a euphoric Philippines celebrated their win against New Zealand after striker Sarina Bolden scored the team’s first goal in the tournament. The passion and the dream, however, were not enough for a wall as daunting as Norway, ranked 12 worldwide.

But for the fans and even casual supporters of the Philippine women’s football team, there is hope despite the heartbreak.

Thank you for making us dream

There was no shortage of praises and heartfelt thank yous from social media users. The girls’ World Cup stint might have been cut short, and the dream not fully realized, but their performance was still exceptional.

“Thank you, Filipinas, for showing the strength of the diaspora in sports and for rekindling our national pride at a challenging time in our history,” @llongboan tweeted.

The Philippines have won at many levels in our first World Cup. Thank you, #Filipinas, for bringing us to the World Cup, for showing the strength of the diaspora in sports & for rekindling our national pride at a challenging time in our history. #MabuhayFilipinas #LabanFilipinas https://t.co/pMmJbQKExk — Liezel Longboan (@llongboan) July 30, 2023

Seeing the #PHI in the #FIFAWWC was an impossible dream beyond comprehension. But the @PilipinasWNFT &Coach Staj worked so hard to make it happen. I said that 1 WC goal is enough but they gave us our first win. Take your bows, ladies. Maraming salamat! 🫶🏼 #LabanFilipinas pic.twitter.com/5adQ9qqFbi — Nikki Verder (@welverder) July 30, 2023

Congratulations to the @PilipinasWNFT for qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup! I commend the players for their hard work and dedication in achieving this milestone. Salamat sa inyong pagsisikap at pagtitiyaga! 🎉⚽️🇵🇭#FIFAWWC #PHI #LabanFilipinas #FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/2s8C2o8m7T — lina (@forjspdq) July 30, 2023

“Thank you for letting us hear the national anthem in the world stage,” @rararaluna said.

MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT @PilipinasWNFT FOR LETTING US EXPERIENCE THE WORLD CUP @FIFAWWC



THANK YOU FOR UNITING THE #PHI.



THANK YOU FOR LETTING US HEAR THE NATL ANTHEM IN THE WORLD STAGE. 🌎#LabanFilipinas #FIFAWWC https://t.co/8tvrQtuwZs pic.twitter.com/MVBDYzjP1x — Rara Luna (@rararaluna) July 30, 2023

Maraming Salamat Filipinas! You made the country proud. Keep your heads up high. You made history. Keep the momentum and I truly hope, this will spark more interest in futbol in the Philippines, that would be the ultimate win. This is just the beginning!#LabanFilipinas #herstory pic.twitter.com/15vpnfY64x — Jinno Rufino (@JinnoRufino) July 30, 2023

Filipinas were outclassed by Norway, who played with the quality expected of them.



The Filipinas weren’t expected to go far in the World Cup, but the impact they left is real.



They gave life to football in the Philippines again.



Maraming salamat, Filipinas!#LabanFilipinas pic.twitter.com/w3tmc0jVvb — Paolo del Rosario (@paodelrosario) July 30, 2023

“Thank you Filipinas for making us dream.” @amtcfc tweeted a photo of a banner during the PH-Norway game.

“We are proud of you all and have no doubt that we will come back even stronger!” Jenjen Church said in a post.

“Definitely not the best result we expected but we made it to the World Cup and this is just the first of many to come,” @magellofenis said in a tweet.

Definitely not the best result we expected but we made it to the World Cup (imagine that!) and this is just the first of many to come. Despite these grueling times, the ladies have made us proud to be Filipinos once again. Thank you so much @PilipinasWNFT #PHI #LabanFilipinas — Magello F. (@magellofenis) July 30, 2023

Other social media users viewed the Filipinas’ performance as a marker that better things are yet to come for the football community. “You ladies have inspired a whole generation of Filipino football fans!” @sonny7i tweeted.

Dear Filipinas, regardless of what the final score is today, you have immortalised yourselves and given Filipino football a much needed boost with this historical campaign. You ladies have inspired a whole new generation of Filipino football fans!! 🇵🇭#LabanFilipinas #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/M1Hnvd0xIP — ken (@Sonny7i) July 29, 2023

Despite what happened in our last match against Norway, it's hard to state just how proud I am of the Filipinas. With the uncertainty clouding Philippine football right now, I really hope that this is a springboard for better things.



2027. We'll be back.#LabanFilipinas#PHI pic.twitter.com/Qm8uHKWgah — chino 🇵🇭 #LabanFilipinas (@drogbaaaa_) July 30, 2023

@degozaru tweeted a sobering reminder to new football fans, but added that so long as the national team continues to play and is shown support, they will perform better. “Encouragement now will make a huge difference later,” he said.

you support them always through thick and thin. Encouragement now will make a HUGE difference later and the team will only become stronger. Onwards and upwards from here! 2/2 #LabanFilipinas #filipinas 🇵🇭 — Renato (@degozaru) July 30, 2023

Most social media users also looked at the game as a learning curve for the Filipinas. “We’ll come back stronger on the next tourneys,” @justineangelaaa tweeted.

Bright future ahead to our ladies. For sure dami nilang natutunan..we will get there in due time. Salamat for representing our 🇵🇭 Taas noo Pinay! 🔥🔥🔥#LabanFilipinas#FWWC2023 — jing (@jinglebellxmas) July 30, 2023

Good defense! This is a learning curve. We’ll come back stronger on the next tourneys! Vamos, kabayan! #LabanFilipinas — jaja (@justineangelaaa) July 30, 2023

The loss against Norway fueled most fans to vie for a possible comeback at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027. Other users also pointed out that this could serve as an inspiration to start strong in the next Asian Games.

No matter how bad it looks like rn, we did have a good WC debut. Next up: ASIAN GAMES 🇵🇭 #LabanFilipinas — Katrina 🇵🇭 (@katmanago) July 30, 2023

Social media users were also quick to shower praises on skipper Hali Long and goalie Olivia McDaniel, who turned emotional even before the start of the game.

Hali Long and Olivia McDaniel in a very emotional Lupang Hinirang infront of a majority Filipino crowd in Eden Park #LabanFilipinas #PHI pic.twitter.com/hKtwszKF6y — #LabanFilipinas 🇵🇭 (@luisjamiltan) July 30, 2023

“Secretary of National Defense outsold PNP-AFP.” @maroontito lauds the defense McDaniel showed during the PH-Norway game.

“This is a Hali Long stan account now,” @awesome_kat tweets after witnessing the duality of co-captain Long.

#PHI 🐐 @_halimoriah = defensive stalwart and filipina with the most 🧢



get you a captain who’s hamming it up in the tunnels one second and then crying after the national anthem next 😂#LabanFilipinas



obvi this is a hali long stan account now 🫶🏼 https://t.co/1pJgCpeEnY pic.twitter.com/DS6NtTzMNm — kat 🎀💗 (@awesome_kat) July 29, 2023

“It feels like you’re safeguarding the entire Philippines on that field,” @nazleur posted, noting the incredible saves McDaniel performed for the team.

Olivia McDaniel is an absolute standout player! Such an outstanding goalie with incredible saves. Thank you for your exceptional performances, it feels like you're safeguarding the entire Philippines on that field! 🥹⚽🇵🇭#LabanFilipinas #FIFAWWC — Ziki. (@nazlueur) July 30, 2023

Best fans in the world

Social media users also posted videos and photos of die hard and casual fans supporting the Filipinas, whether through watch parties at malls or on ground.

Filipino supporters in Glorietta join the Filipinas as they sang the beautiful Lupang Hinirang. Hali Long shedding tears while singing the national anthem. It really means a lot to her! We’ll get it, Cap!!! We’ll win!!! #LabanFilipinas #PHI pic.twitter.com/hiDwzwg1u0 — Nikki Verder (@welverder) July 30, 2023

The happiest football fans in the world despite watching their team lose. Just competing in the FIFA Women's World Cup has been a tremendous source of pride together with our first goal and first match win. Salamat Filipinas! 🇵🇭 #LabanFilipinas #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/i1LeLlAQFH — Therese Reyes (@MThereseReyes) July 30, 2023

LOOK: Filipino football fans still having fun even after a hard loss. This is how it’s like in the Philippines. We’re still proud of @PilipinasWNFT ! ❤️🇵🇭 #LabanFilipinas #FIFAWomensWorldCup #PHI pic.twitter.com/EKmyL4aFON — Bee Go (@beebeego09) July 30, 2023

A horde of fans attended the game at Eden Park Stadium, cheering and waving the Philippine flag.

𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇: The Filipino community shows its all-out support as they march their way to the Eden Park Stadium, cheering for our @PilipinasWNFT for their much awaited match with Norway later today in Auckland, New Zealand.



📸| PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann#LabanFilipinas pic.twitter.com/uNAQzZsNIt — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) July 30, 2023

Members of the EUFC also participated in a watch party held at Tuguegarao and proudly cheered for the Filipinas.

– Rappler.com