Thousands in Mindanao spend Christmas in evacuation centers due to heavy rain | The wRap

Thousands spend Christmas in Mindanao evacuation centers. At least two people died in a landslide in Oroquieta City in Misamis Occidental on Christmas Eve, December 24, when the rain started pouring.

No brownouts, but expect higher power rates during 2-week Malampaya shutdown. The Department of Energy urges the public to conserve energy as the Malampaya natural gas facility will undergo maintenance shutdown in February 2023.

Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China eases into living with COVID-19. After years of ruthless anti-coronavirus curbs, China President Xi Jinping scraps the country’s zero-COVID policy in the face of protests and a widening outbreak.

UK’s Sunak criticized for asking homeless man if he ‘works in business’. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces criticism for his seemingly out of touch remarks when he asked a homeless man at a charity whether he “worked in business” and wanted to get into the finance industry.

Harry and Meghan dismiss Sun apology for offending column as ‘PR stunt.’ Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Saturday, December 24, dismissed an apology by the tabloid Sun newspaper for publishing a column highly critical of Meghan as a “PR stunt” and said the newspaper had not contacted her to say sorry.

FIFA investigating how celebrity chef got onto World Cup final pitch. FIFA launches an investigation into how individuals gained “undue access” to the pitch following the World Cup final after Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, famously known as ‘Salt Bae,’ manages to hold the FIFA World Cup trophy and join Argentina players during their celebration.

Song Joong-ki’s agency confirms he’s ‘currently seeing a woman.’ Actor Song Joong Ki finds romance again after filing for divorce from ‘Descendants of the Sun’ co-star Song Hye-kyo

