Romualdez and Duterte back on friendly terms | The wRap

Did Vice President Sara Duterte and House Speaker Martin Romualdez patch things up? Duterte and Romualdez are seen walking arm-in-arm during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s sendoff to Malaysia, where he is set for a two-day state visit.

Filipinos on social media react to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s second State of the Nation Address.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista says the shortage of plastic driver’s license cards could end by September. Bautista and the newly appointed Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza II receive the first batch of plastic license cards on Tuesday, July 25.

20-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is found guilty of disobeying a police order to leave a climate protest.

P-pop boy group BGYO wants to make P-pop a global phenomenon as it teases its new music.

Filipino star center Kai Sotto finally shows up to Gilas Pilipinas practice, beating head coach Chot Reyes’ deadline for players intending to play in a China pocket tournament.

Sarina Bolden makes football history for the Philippines for scoring the Philippines first ever FIFA World Cup goal leading to the country’s first World Cup victory. — Rappler.com