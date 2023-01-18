Ring of Honor wrestling star Jay Briscoe dies at 38

TAG TEAM KINGS. Jay (right) and Mark Briscoe reign as Ring of Honor world tag team champions a record 13 times.

Jay Briscoe, who formed one of the most potent tag teams in wrestling history with his brother Mark, dies just a week before his 39th birthday

MANILA, Philippines – American wrestling star Jay Briscoe died on Tuesday, January 17 (Wednesday, January 18, Manila time) following a car accident just a week before his 39th birthday.

All Elite Wrestling founder and chief executive officer Tony Khan announced the death of the Ring of Honor icon.

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

“We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest in peace, Jamin.”

Briscoe formed one of the most potent tag teams in wrestling history with his brother Mark as they were crowned the Ring of Honor world tag team champions a record 13 times.

The Briscoe brothers achieved their 13th reign just last December when they defeated the FTR duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood in a double dog collar match.

“I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in peace, Jay,” Wheeler wrote on Twitter.

Briscoe was also a two-time Ring of Honor world champion – one of the only six wrestlers to win the title multiple times since the promotion was founded in 2002.

“An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe,” wrestling icon Paul “Triple H” Levesque wrote on Twitter. – Rappler.com