PH women’s football all set for Paris Olympics qualifying bid

The Filipinas, ranked 53rd in the world, gets drawn against Hong Kong, Tajikistan, and Pakistan in Group E of the 2024 Paris Olympics women’s football qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team looks to advance to the second round of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers as it faces three other teams in a round-robin opening round format this April.

The Filipinas, the 11th-ranked Asian team and 53rd in the world, will meet up with Hong Kong (77), Tajikistan (144), and Pakistan (160) after being drawn together in Group E on Thursday, January 12, at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Seeding for the first round draw was based on the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings released last December 9, 2022.

Grouped into seven, a total of 26 nations will participate in the tourney, with five groups having four countries, while the last two will have three.

The Filipinas will need to emerge with the best overall record in the group to advance to the second round, a feat they made in the previous Olympic qualifiers, eventually bowing out after a loss to Chinese Taipei.

Once finished through the first round, the seven will meet up with the top five Asian teams, namely DPR Korea (10), Japan (11), Australia (12), China (14), and Korea Republic (15).

Of the 12 teams in the second round, only the three group winners and the best second-placed team will advance to the home-and-away playoff round for an opportunity to claim one of two slots to the Olympiad.

The Filipinas also participated in the previous Olympic qualifiers for the Tokyo Games, but were eliminated in the second round following a loss to Chinese Taipei.

The team emerged as one of the best success stories of 2022 when they qualified to the World Cup in January, and copped their first AFF Women’s Championship before a supportive home crowd in Manila last July.

Here are the full results from the draw: