PH women’s football vies to stay sharp in Spain pocket tourney

The Filipinas continue their buildup for the FIFA Women’s World Cup as they compete with European football teams in the Pinatar Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Although currently situated in various parts of the world, members of the Philippine women’s football team will soon converge in Madrid well-rested and eager to play some of Europe’s best.

The Filipinas will be among four participants in the Pinatar Cup in Murcia, Spain, slated February 15 to 21, where they will face world No. 16 Iceland, 25th-ranked Scotland, and 32nd-ranked Wales in the pocket tournament.

“As for preparations, as you can tell, we are all over the world for now but while we’re away from the team, we definitely had some rest over the holidays which we’re super grateful for because last year was so busy and successful,” said co-captain Hali Long during the Filipinas’ press conference at New World Makati on Thursday, February 9.

“Our hard work really is paying off but we know we’re not done with that, we still have so much more potential, so much more gas in the tank now that we have refueled over the holidays,” she continued.

After the Filipinas leave for Spain on Thursday evening, they will be followed by players like goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, currently in the United States, and Sarina Bolden in Australia.

Following the Pinatar Cup, the team will be busy with monthly activities to keep them sharp for the World Cup, including the first round of the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament in April in Tajikistan, the Southeast Asian Games in May in Cambodia, and the Asian Games in September in China.

Manila is also being seen to host the AFF Women’s Championship again, a year after the Filipinas won the crown before an adoring crowd.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) also announced a new four-year deal with renowned sports apparel company adidas, which will supply the women’s seniors and grassroots teams.

Adidas and the PFF unveiled the kits during the press conference, and said they will be available for use in the Pinatar Cup, and will unveil the design for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup this May.

PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes said the two sides are already working on the prototype designs for FIFA’s approval. He’s also hopeful it will be sold to the public soon.

On the other hand, the Germany-based sports brand is adamant to be a partner in expanding the sport in a basketball-dominant country.

“We’re looking to provide ongoing support and inspire the next generation of Philippine athletes. Our goal together with the PFF is to lead the conversation of women in sport and build awareness on what this group of inspirational women has achieved today and will achieve in the future,” remarked adidas country manager Anthony Frangos. – Rappler.com