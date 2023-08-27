Clarkson misfires as Gilas Pilipinas bungles prime chance vs Angola

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas wastes arguably its biggest chance to clinch a win in the group stage of the FIBA World Cup after a disappointing loss to Angola

MANILA, Philippines – Whether overseas or at home, Angola has Gilas Pilipinas’ number in the FIBA World Cup.

The Philippines wasted arguably its biggest chance to clinch a win in the group stage after a disappointing 80-70 loss to Angola before a stunned home crowd at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 27.

Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points but in an inefficient manner as the Angolans reasserted their mastery over the Filipinos, four years after they also beat Gilas in the previous World Cup edition in China.

The Utah Jazz star shot 7-of-22 from the field and scored just 4 points in the fourth quarter of the defeat that saw the Philippines fritter away an 11-point cushion in the first half.

Gilas Pilipinas seized its biggest lead at 28-17 off a Roger Pogoy bucket early in the second quarter before Angola closed out the opening half on the back of a sizzling 19-5 run led by Bruno Fernando for a 36-33 halftime edge.

Fernando of the Atlanta Hawks finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal as Angola improved to 1-1.

It was Gerson Goncalves, though, who proved to be the biggest thorn on the Philippines’ side, churning out 17 points and 6 rebounds with a string of key buckets in the final salvo.

The Filipinos trailed by just two possession early in the fourth quarter, 54-58, before Goncalves sank a pair of three-pointers that sparked a 16-3 run and opened the floodgates, 73-57.

Dropping to 0-2, Gilas Pilipinas can still salvage a win in Group A as it battles Italy on Tuesday, August 29, at the same venue.

The Scores

Angola 80 – Goncalves 17, Domingos 15, Fernando 14, Bango 10, De Sousa 10, Dundao 4, Kokila 4, Francisco 3, Paulo 2, Monteiro 1, Fernandez 0, Maconda 0.

Philippines 70 – Clarkson 21, Edu 9, Pogoy 8, Ramos 8, Sotto 8, Perez 7, Fajardo 4, Ravena 3, Abando 2, Aguilar 0, Malozo 0, Thompson 0.

Quarters: 19-12, 36-22, 56-52, 80-70.

– Rappler.com