Ravena-Ramos combo propels Gilas past India in FIBA opener

SPARK PLUG. Thirdy Ravena carries the scoring cudgels for Gilas Pilipinas in the first half.

The return of Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos from Japan proves to be a major boost as they show the way in Gilas Pilipinas' 24-point win over India

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas shook off a rather shaky start and coasted to an 88-64 win over India for a triumphant debut in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, February 25.

The return of Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos from the Japan B. League proved to be a major boost as the two young standouts steadied the ship for the Philippines when it lacked offensive cohesion in the first half.

Ravena finished with 15 points to show the way for the hosts, churning 13 first-half points for a 44-32 lead at the break before Gilas pulled away for good in the last two periods.

India trailed by only 7 points early in third quarter, 39-46, only to witness the Philippines end the period with a decisive 22-8 run capped by a buzzer-beating Kib Montalbo triple to build a comfortable 68-47 cushion.

Gilas’ lead swelled to as big as 26 in the fourth quarter and never got below 20 points.

Setting the tone with 7 points in the maiden period, Ramos chalked up a team-high 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists as the Philippines seized a share of the lead in Group A with New Zealand with identical 2-0 records.

The Scores

Philippines 88 – Ramos 17, Ravena 15, Pogoy 12, Bolick 10, Montalbo 8, Kouame 6, Navarro 6, Erram 5, Williams 4, Gomez de Liano 3, Rosario 2, Rangel 0.

India 64 – Sekhon 14, Rawat 13, Bhriguvanshi 9, Muthu Krishnan 7, Hafeez 6, A. Singh 6, Prince 5, P. Singh 4, Kumar 0, Manjunatha 0.

Quarters: 18-13, 44-32, 68-47, 88-64.

– Rappler.com