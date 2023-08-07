Gilas Pilipinas
Philippine basketball

Kiefer Ravena sparks breakaway as Gilas repeats over Iran in China tourney finale

Martin Mendoza

WIN AGAIN. Kiefer Ravena and Gilas Pilipinas get back on track with a dominant win over India.

FIBA

Gilas Pilipinas reasserts its mastery over Iran to close out the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China with a 3-1 record

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas ended its campaign in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China on a high note as it reasserted its mastery over Iran with a 63-48 victory on Monday, August 7.

With the Philippines on top by just 4 with only three minutes remaining, 51-47, it was Kiefer Ravena who proved to be the difference-maker as he delivered three consecutive crucial plays to extend the Filipinos’ lead into a dozen, 59-47, in just a span of one minute.

Ravena sank a cold-blooded triple at the 3:05 mark of the final frame, which put Gilas up by a three possession game, 54-47, before assisting on Ray Parks’ long two-pointer in the next play.

He then set up Dwight Ramos for a wide-open long bomb in the following possession that ultimately sealed the win for the Philippines.

Playing minus Filipino-American NBA guard Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto, and Scottie Thompson, Ramos showed the way for Gilas Pilipinas with a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Jamie Malonzo, likewise, posted a double-double of 11 markers and 14 boards, while Ravena recorded an all-around stat line of 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

AJ Edu, who topscored for the Filipinos in their 75-63 win over Senegal just a day ago, also continued his impressive play with 8 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

After finishing the short pocket tournament with a 3-1 slate, Gilas Pilipinas is set to return to the Philippines on Tuesday, August 8, to continue its buildup for the much-awaited FIBA World Cup later this month.

The Scores

Philippines 63 – Ramos 17, Malonzo 11, Ravena 9, Edu 8, Newsome 4, Fajardo 4, Oftana 3, Pogoy 3, Perez 2, Parks 2, Aguilar 0, Abando 0.

Iran 48 – Yazarlou 9, Dalirzahan 6, Kashani 6, Azari 5, Khosravi 5, Jafari 5, Hatamifar 4, Mokarian 3, Taberi 2, Sharifi 2, Alizadeh 1, Rahimian 0.

Quarters: 26-16, 31-30, 44-43, 63-48.

Rappler.com

