Kiefer Ravena sparks breakaway as Gilas repeats over Iran in China tourney finale

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas ended its campaign in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China on a high note as it reasserted its mastery over Iran with a 63-48 victory on Monday, August 7.

With the Philippines on top by just 4 with only three minutes remaining, 51-47, it was Kiefer Ravena who proved to be the difference-maker as he delivered three consecutive crucial plays to extend the Filipinos’ lead into a dozen, 59-47, in just a span of one minute.

Ravena sank a cold-blooded triple at the 3:05 mark of the final frame, which put Gilas up by a three possession game, 54-47, before assisting on Ray Parks’ long two-pointer in the next play.

He then set up Dwight Ramos for a wide-open long bomb in the following possession that ultimately sealed the win for the Philippines.

Playing minus Filipino-American NBA guard Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto, and Scottie Thompson, Ramos showed the way for Gilas Pilipinas with a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Jamie Malonzo, likewise, posted a double-double of 11 markers and 14 boards, while Ravena recorded an all-around stat line of 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

AJ Edu, who topscored for the Filipinos in their 75-63 win over Senegal just a day ago, also continued his impressive play with 8 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

After finishing the short pocket tournament with a 3-1 slate, Gilas Pilipinas is set to return to the Philippines on Tuesday, August 8, to continue its buildup for the much-awaited FIBA World Cup later this month.

The Scores

Philippines 63 – Ramos 17, Malonzo 11, Ravena 9, Edu 8, Newsome 4, Fajardo 4, Oftana 3, Pogoy 3, Perez 2, Parks 2, Aguilar 0, Abando 0.

Iran 48 – Yazarlou 9, Dalirzahan 6, Kashani 6, Azari 5, Khosravi 5, Jafari 5, Hatamifar 4, Mokarian 3, Taberi 2, Sharifi 2, Alizadeh 1, Rahimian 0.

Quarters: 26-16, 31-30, 44-43, 63-48.

– Rappler.com