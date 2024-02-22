Gilas Pilipinas aces 1st test of 4-year quest with 30-point rout of Hong Kong

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PASS. Justin Brownlee in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2024 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Banking on a big third quarter, Gilas Pilipinas pulls away from Hong Kong for a rousing start in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

HONG KONG – Gilas Pilipinas passed the first test of its four-year quest with flying colors.

Banking on a big third quarter, the Nationals pulled away from host Hong Kong and claimed a 94-64 win for a rousing start in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers at the Tsuen Wan Stadium on Thursday, February 22.

Head coach Tim Cone underscored the importance of building a solid foundation in his bid to bring the national team to greater heights and his wards delivered to gain an early lead in Group B.

Justin Brownlee, Kai Sotto, and Dwight Ramos showed the way as the Filipinos unleashed a 30-9 blast in the third quarter to break the game wide open after holding a slim 41-37 lead at halftime.

Back in action after serving a three-month suspension brought by his failed doping test in the Asian Games, Brownlee churned out all-around numbers of 16 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals.

Sotto also rose to the occasion in the absence of injured big men June Mar Fajardo and AJ Edu as he supplied a double-double of 13 points of 15 rebounds with 2 blocks in the 30-point romp.

Brownlee and Sotto took charge in the first half before Ramos – who finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists – sparked the Filipinos’ third quarter breakaway.

Ramos scored a floater, made a steal, dished out an assist, and sank a three-pointer in succession for a 60-45 lead and the Nationals never looked back.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Jamie Malonzo and Chris Newsome pushed Gilas Pilipinas’ lead to 71-46 going into the final salvo before young gun Kevin Quiambao, the reigning UAAP MVP from La Salle, helped Gilas close it out strong.

The Scores

Philippines 94 – Brownlee 16, Quiambao 15, Sotto 13, Malonzo 11, Ramos 9, Newsome 7, Aguilar 6, Oftana 5, Thompson 5, Perez 5, Tamayo 2.

Hong Kong 64 – Leung 15, Xu 13, Reid 12, Yeung 12, Yang 5, Tsoi 4, So 3, Ho 0, Liu 0. Tam 0. Wong 0, Chan 0.

Quarters: 23-15, 41-37, 71-46, 94-64.

– Rappler.com