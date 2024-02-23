Quiboloy receives subpoena from Hontiveros’ Senate panel | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Senate Sergeant-at-Arms serve a subpoena to Davao-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy.

Philippine authorities issue immigration alerts versus former lawmaker Arnie Teves Jr. The justice department says Thursday, February 22, two alert list orders were issued through the Bureau of Immigration to restrict Teves’ movements and facilitate his arrest through cooperation from other countries.

The local government of Maco town in Davao de Oro announces the termination of retrieval work on Thursday, February 22.

A spacecraft built and flown by Texas-based company Intuitive Machines lands near the south pole of the moon on Thursday, February 23.

Gilas Pilipinas passes the first test of its four-year quest with flying colors. The Philippine team pulls away from host Hong Kong at the third quarter and claims a 94-64 win. — Rappler.com