LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Hong Kong – FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Expect Tim Cone and Gilas Pilipinas to be all business in their first game in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers despite being a heavy favorite against Hong Kong

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ four-year quest begins as it battles Hong Kong on the road to open the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers at the Tsuen Wan Stadium on Thursday, February 22.

Hoping to lead the national team to greater heights, coach Tim Cone looks to steer the Filipinos to a promising start in the tournament that consists of three windows against a Hong Kong side seeking to pull off a major upset.

Beating host Hong Kong, ranked 119th in the world, should be a doable job for No. 38 Philippines.

Expect Cone and his charges, though, to be all business as they aim to build good habits for their other battles this year and beyond.

“We have a vision. I think everything starts with a vision. Now that we have a vision, we have a goal in mind, it is all about the process of how we get there,” said Cone.

The game marks the return of naturalized player Justin Brownlee, who is back in action after leading the Nationals to the Asian Games crown in Hangzhou, China, in October.

Brownlee has not played competitively since he failed a doping test in the Asian Games as he served a voluntary suspension that lasted three months.

The three-time PBA Best Import teams up with Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez, Calvin Oftana, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, and late addition Japeth Aguilar.

A national team veteran, Aguilar got tapped to reinforce the squad in the first window as big men June Mar Fajardo (calf) and AJ Edu (knee) sit out due to their respective injuries.

After the Hong Kong game, the Filipinos return home to host Chinese Taipei at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on February 25.

Two more windows await in November and February next year as the Philippines aims to qualify for the Asia Cup for the eighth straight edition.

Game time is 8 pm. – Rappler.com