Ray Parks’ 4th quarter surge lifts Gilas past Senegal in China tournament

HIGH FIVE. Ray Parks in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Ray Parks unloads all his 8 points in the fourth quarter as Gilas Pilipinas bounces back against Senegal in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China

MANILA, Philippines – Ray Parks delivered when it mattered most for Gilas Pilipinas as they exacted revenge on Senegal, 75-63, in their penultimate game in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China on Sunday, August 6.

Scoreless in the first three quarters, Parks came alive late and spearheaded the Filipinos’ fourth quarter surge, where they turned a 45-53 deficit late in the third period to a comfortable 67-57 cushion with 3:23 left to play in the final frame.

Parks unloaded all his eight points in the first five minutes of the fourth period, including a tough layup that knotted the score at 53-apiece at the 7:27 mark of the quarter.

With Senegal still knocking on the Philippines’ door late, it was AJ Edu and Kiefer Ravena who then delivered back-to-back triples to put the Senegalese away for good.

Just two days ago, the undermanned Gilas Pilipinas – which is playing without Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto, and Scottie Thompson – fell prey to the same opponents, 72-64.

Four players scored in double figures for the Philippines, with Edu leading the charge with 15 points built on three triples.

CJ Perez registered 13 points, while Dwight Ramos and June Mar Fajardo added 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

Gilas Pilipinas aims to finish the tournament with a 3-1 card when it faces Iran in the pocket tournament finale on Monday, August 7.

The Scores

Philippines 75 – Edu 15, Perez 14, Ramos 12, Fajardo 11, Parks 8, Newsome 4, Abando 3, Pogoy 3, Ravena K. 3, Aguilar 2, Oftana 0, Malonzo 0, Ravena T. 0.

Senegal 63 – Boissy 16, Ndoye 9, Brancou 8, Lamine 6, Gora 6, Diop 5, Amar 5, Mamadou 3, Ousmane 3, Samba 2.

Quarters: 16-17, 36-39, 47-53, 75-63.

– Rappler.com