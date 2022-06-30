‘Dream come true’ as Malonzo cleared to play for Gilas Pilipinas as local

STANDOUT. Jamie Malonzo continues to make a strong case for a Gilas Pilipinas thanks to his impressive play for NorthPort.

Filipino-American forward Jamie Malonzo says he came to the Philippines with a dream to play for Gilas Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines – Jamie Malonzo only dreamt of suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas.

Now, the rising Filipino-American star can turn that dream into reality after being cleared by FIBA to play for the national team as a local.

“Honestly for me, it is like a dream come true. I know that is just the first step,” said Malonzo.

“Getting on the team is one thing. But, hopefully, I get the chance to represent the country and make my family, my mom, and everybody proud.”

Malonzo, whose mother is Filipina, has been playing basketball in the Philippines for nearly three years as he saw action for La Salle in UAAP Season 82.

In his lone UAAP season as a one-and-done player, the high-flying forward impressed enough to earn a spot in the Mythical Five.

Malonzo then made a successful jump to the PBA as he got drafted second overall by NorthPort last year.

But unknown to many, the 25-year-old acquired his Philippine passport at the age of eight, which classifies him as a local under FIBA rules for foreign-born players.

“Over these past few years, [my mom] has been probably a thousand times, ‘Why are you not eligible?’ and then she was able to go back, find the paperwork,” Malonzo said.

“Just recently, we were able to get it to SBP and then we’re able to get that to FIBA and then I was able to go through it.”

Malonzo said he has been looking forward to seeing action for Gilas Pilipinas since he played for Portland State in the US NCAA Division 1.

“Just getting in, I’m just so grateful because when I was back in college at home, I came here with a dream to play for the national team and now that I just got cleared by FIBA, it is a super exciting one.”

Malonzo continues to make a strong case for a national team spot thanks to his stellar play in the Philippine Cup, where he averages 19 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2 blocks, and 1.8 steals for the Batang Pier.

“People say I’m versatile, so hopefully, I can bring a lot of defense, offense, athleticism, scoring,” he said.

And if given the chance, Malonzo wants to represent the country when it serves as one of the three hosts of the FIBA World Cup next year.

“I cannot stress it enough, honestly,” Malonzo said of his desire to be a part of the next World Cup squad. “For me, it still feels surreal that I’m just eligible. It is like a dream come true.” – Rappler.com