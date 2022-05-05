Kiefer Ravena gets crack at 6th SEA Games gold, makes Gilas Pilipinas lineup

GOLDEN FEAT. Kiefer Ravena holds the record for most gold medals won by a Filipino in SEA Games basketball.

Kiefer Ravena is included in the list of SEA Games athletes released by the Philippine Olympic Committee despite being left out of the initial 16-man Gilas Pilipinas pool

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena will get a shot at a record-extending sixth Southeast Asian Games gold medal as he cracked Gilas Pilipinas’ 12-man lineup for the biennial showpiece in Hanoi, Vietnam this May.

Ravena is included in the list of athletes released by the Philippine Olympic Committee on Thursday, May 5, despite being left out of the initial 16-man pool announced in March.

The veteran guard holds the record for most gold medals won by a Filipino in SEA Games basketball after ruling in the 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019 editions.

Ravena is set to finish his first season in the Japan B. League with the Shiga Lakestars before he joins the national team.

His inclusion is a repeat of the 2019 SEA Games, which saw Ravena come in as a replacement for the injured Jayson Castro after not making the original pool.

Joining Ravena in the lineup are June Mar Fajardo, Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Matthew Wright, Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go, Kib Montalbo, Kevin Alas, William Navarro, and Mo Tautuaa.

Teenager Francis “LeBron” Lopez completes the roster.

Conspicuously absent from the 16-man pool are Dwight Ramos, Robert Bolick, Poy Erram, and Japeth Aguilar.

Aguilar played only the last three games of the recent PBA Governors’ Cup finals for eventual champion Barangay Ginebra due to a calf injury.

Youngster Caelum Harris also did not make the cut.

Gilas Pilipinas will shoot for a 14th straight gold medal and 19th overall in the regional meet, which kicks off on May 12. – Rappler.com